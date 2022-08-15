GENDELL JEFFREY L recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 58 stocks valued at a total of $866.00Mil. The top holdings were IESC(39.77%), AMR(10.27%), and BTU(4.94%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were GENDELL JEFFREY L’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 392,229-share investment in ARCA:IWM. Previously, the stock had a 5.78% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $184.3 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, iShares Russell 2000 ETF traded for a price of $200.36 per share and a market cap of $58.11Bil. The stock has returned -9.26% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a price-book ratio of 1.76.

The guru sold out of their 129,900-share investment in NAS:QQQ. Previously, the stock had a 3.38% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $310.63 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 traded for a price of $330.39 per share and a market cap of $182.62Bil. The stock has returned -9.61% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 has a price-book ratio of 6.60.

GENDELL JEFFREY L reduced their investment in NYSE:CLF by 949,475 shares. The trade had a 2.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.04.

On 08/15/2022, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc traded for a price of $19.67 per share and a market cap of $10.18Bil. The stock has returned -23.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 2.96, a price-book ratio of 1.51, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.53 and a price-sales ratio of 0.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.50, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

GENDELL JEFFREY L reduced their investment in NYSE:THO by 345,148 shares. The trade had a 1.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $77.58.

On 08/15/2022, Thor Industries Inc traded for a price of $91.86 per share and a market cap of $5.01Bil. The stock has returned -23.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Thor Industries Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 4.69, a price-book ratio of 1.46, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.74 and a price-sales ratio of 0.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 640,050-share investment in NYSE:BAC. Previously, the stock had a 1.89% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $36.09 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Bank of America Corp traded for a price of $36.3 per share and a market cap of $291.68Bil. The stock has returned -11.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bank of America Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-book ratio of 1.22, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.10 and a price-sales ratio of 3.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

