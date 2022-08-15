Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co., also known as KRR & Co. for short, is a private equity firm based out of New York. The company was originally founded by Jerome Kohlberg, Jr., Henry Kravis and George R. Roberts in 1976. The new company would complete its first buyout of A. J. Industries just one year later and buy Houdaille Industries in 1979. KRR & Co. would continue with another series of buyouts in the 1980s including Malone & Hyde, Wometco Enterprises, and Jim Walter Corporation and founder Jerome Kohlberg would retire in 1987. The company would complete the buyout of RJR Nabisco in 1989 and sell off portions of the company until it no longer had any remaining ownership in the company by 1995. KRR & Co. would then open its London office in 1998, developing its European investment platform. The company would then launch its credit investing platform in 2006 and further expand its global presence in Asia with its new Hong Kong and Tokyo offices in 2007. The company would have another series of buyouts in the 2000s, including companies such as HCA, NCP Semiconductors, Dollar General, Biomet, First Data, and TXU. In 2009, the company would expand to the Middle East and India with offices in Dubai and Mumbai and create its dedicated infrastructure and energy platforms. The company currently holds approximately $75 billion in total assets under management spread across 64 discretionary accounts. KRR & Co. has over 500 employees taking care of its clients, which include pooled investment vehicles, the largest group that mkes up two thirds of its client base, pension and profit sharing plans, corporations, insurance companies, and others. The company invests most heavily in the consumer staples sector, which alone makes up over two thirds of its total allocations, and also invests in the health care sector and others to a lesser degree.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 223 stocks valued at a total of $7.18Bil. The top holdings were FISV(29.75%), APP(29.14%), and BV(8.46%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. reduced their investment in NAS:FISV by 8,717,719 shares. The trade had a 8.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $97.06.

On 08/15/2022, Fiserv Inc traded for a price of $109.37 per share and a market cap of $69.95Bil. The stock has returned -1.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Fiserv Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 35.51, a price-book ratio of 2.26, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.96 and a price-sales ratio of 4.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. reduced their investment in NYSE:EDR by 5,000,000 shares. The trade had a 1.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $22.8.

On 08/15/2022, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc traded for a price of $24.2 per share and a market cap of $6.87Bil. The stock has returned 0.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 2420.00, a price-book ratio of 3.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.90 and a price-sales ratio of 1.47.

The guru sold out of their 2,240,765-share investment in NAS:PLAY. Previously, the stock had a 1.03% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $40.24 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc traded for a price of $43.14 per share and a market cap of $2.11Bil. The stock has returned 16.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.70, a price-book ratio of 5.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.96 and a price-sales ratio of 1.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.11, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. reduced their investment in NYSE:KREF by 4,250,000 shares. The trade had a 0.82% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $19.3.

On 08/15/2022, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc traded for a price of $19.74 per share and a market cap of $1.37Bil. The stock has returned 3.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.39, a price-book ratio of 0.82, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.85 and a price-sales ratio of 7.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 856,416 shares in NYSE:DASH, giving the stock a 0.77% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $80.02 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, DoorDash Inc traded for a price of $77.37 per share and a market cap of $29.87Bil. The stock has returned -58.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, DoorDash Inc has a price-book ratio of 4.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -57.20 and a price-sales ratio of 4.80.

