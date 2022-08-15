First Light Asset Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 71 stocks valued at a total of $859.00Mil. The top holdings were MODN(8.20%), ATRC(7.03%), and PRTA(6.12%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were First Light Asset Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

First Light Asset Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:HALO by 656,284 shares. The trade had a 2.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $43.2.

On 08/15/2022, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc traded for a price of $43.14 per share and a market cap of $5.94Bil. The stock has returned 3.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-book ratio of 20.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.18 and a price-sales ratio of 12.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, First Light Asset Management, LLC bought 1,909,529 shares of NAS:NEO for a total holding of 2,715,487. The trade had a 1.81% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $9.59.

On 08/15/2022, NeoGenomics Inc traded for a price of $12.62 per share and a market cap of $1.59Bil. The stock has returned -70.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NeoGenomics Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -19.55 and a price-sales ratio of 3.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.36, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru sold out of their 699,235-share investment in NAS:XENT. Previously, the stock had a 1.73% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $27.9 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Intersect ENT Inc traded for a price of $28.24 per share and a market cap of $954.90Mil. The stock has returned 57.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intersect ENT Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -6.70 and a price-sales ratio of 9.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.21, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, First Light Asset Management, LLC bought 657,842 shares of NAS:CRNX for a total holding of 1,240,609. The trade had a 1.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $19.99.

On 08/15/2022, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc traded for a price of $20.55 per share and a market cap of $1.10Bil. The stock has returned 2.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -6.65 and a price-sales ratio of 228.33.

During the quarter, First Light Asset Management, LLC bought 921,670 shares of NAS:SIBN for a total holding of 2,006,304. The trade had a 1.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $16.75.

On 08/15/2022, SI-BONE Inc traded for a price of $16.7 per share and a market cap of $572.89Mil. The stock has returned -23.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SI-BONE Inc has a price-book ratio of 5.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -8.43 and a price-sales ratio of 5.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

