Night Owl Capital Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 19 stocks valued at a total of $261.00Mil. The top holdings were GOOG(13.48%), AON(12.74%), and AMZN(12.19%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Night Owl Capital Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Night Owl Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 24,005 shares. The trade had a 2.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $271.99.

On 08/15/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $291.91 per share and a market cap of $2,177.03Bil. The stock has returned 1.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 30.28, a price-book ratio of 13.08, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.28 and a price-sales ratio of 11.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Night Owl Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AMZN by 19,377 shares. The trade had a 0.9% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $125.73.

On 08/15/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $143.55 per share and a market cap of $1,462.42Bil. The stock has returned -13.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 128.63, a price-book ratio of 11.12, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 30.11 and a price-sales ratio of 3.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Night Owl Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:GOOG by 814 shares. The trade had a 0.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $118.5.

On 08/15/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $122.65 per share and a market cap of $1,593.17Bil. The stock has returned -11.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.63, a price-book ratio of 6.23, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.94 and a price-sales ratio of 5.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Night Owl Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:AON by 6,932 shares. The trade had a 0.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $288.04.

On 08/15/2022, Aon PLC traded for a price of $301.48 per share and a market cap of $63.59Bil. The stock has returned 10.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Aon PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 43.25, a price-book ratio of 93.25, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 26.77 and a price-sales ratio of 5.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.11, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Night Owl Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:MA by 5,904 shares. The trade had a 0.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $344.59.

On 08/15/2022, Mastercard Inc traded for a price of $354.27 per share and a market cap of $342.36Bil. The stock has returned -1.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Mastercard Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 35.89, a price-book ratio of 55.57, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 28.24 and a price-sales ratio of 16.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

