PORTLAND INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 35 stocks valued at a total of $199.00Mil. The top holdings were BRK.B(21.33%), C(17.59%), and VOD(13.51%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were PORTLAND INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, PORTLAND INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC. bought 470,900 shares of NYSE:C for a total holding of 759,880. The trade had a 10.9% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.08.

On 08/15/2022, Citigroup Inc traded for a price of $54.38 per share and a market cap of $105.32Bil. The stock has returned -23.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Citigroup Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.95, a price-book ratio of 0.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.32 and a price-sales ratio of 1.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, PORTLAND INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC. bought 55,800 shares of NYSE:BRK.B for a total holding of 155,186. The trade had a 7.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $314.34.

On 08/15/2022, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $301.55 per share and a market cap of $663.94Bil. The stock has returned 3.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 62.31, a price-book ratio of 1.44, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.36 and a price-sales ratio of 2.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.24, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 72,700 shares in NYSE:BBY, giving the stock a 2.39% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $83.47 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Best Buy Co Inc traded for a price of $80.3 per share and a market cap of $18.08Bil. The stock has returned -29.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Best Buy Co Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.91, a price-book ratio of 6.52, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.61, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.92 and a price-sales ratio of 0.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, PORTLAND INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC. bought 13,680 shares of NAS:META for a total holding of 39,632. The trade had a 1.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $193.38.

On 08/15/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $180.5 per share and a market cap of $485.10Bil. The stock has returned -50.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-book ratio of 3.87, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.59 and a price-sales ratio of 4.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.47, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, PORTLAND INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC. bought 15,704 shares of NYSE:BAM for a total holding of 70,884. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.69.

On 08/15/2022, Brookfield Asset Management Inc traded for a price of $53.72 per share and a market cap of $88.15Bil. The stock has returned -4.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-book ratio of 1.96, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.11 and a price-sales ratio of 1.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.15, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

