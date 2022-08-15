NATIXIS INVESTMENT MANAGERS INTERNATIONAL recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 477 stocks valued at a total of $4.91Bil. The top holdings were TMO(7.43%), MSFT(6.22%), and MA(4.84%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were NATIXIS INVESTMENT MANAGERS INTERNATIONAL’s top five trades of the quarter.

NATIXIS INVESTMENT MANAGERS INTERNATIONAL reduced their investment in NYSE:DHR by 175,748 shares. The trade had a 0.9% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $260.33.

On 08/15/2022, Danaher Corp traded for a price of $297.75 per share and a market cap of $216.60Bil. The stock has returned -4.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Danaher Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 35.07, a price-book ratio of 4.82, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.86, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.15 and a price-sales ratio of 7.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, NATIXIS INVESTMENT MANAGERS INTERNATIONAL bought 56,414 shares of NAS:MELI for a total holding of 110,127. The trade had a 0.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $876.78.

On 08/15/2022, MercadoLibre Inc traded for a price of $1081.08 per share and a market cap of $54.42Bil. The stock has returned -41.33% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, MercadoLibre Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 228.56, a price-book ratio of 34.44, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 10.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 62.75 and a price-sales ratio of 6.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.38, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, NATIXIS INVESTMENT MANAGERS INTERNATIONAL bought 332,785 shares of NYSE:MKC for a total holding of 538,270. The trade had a 0.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $94.82.

On 08/15/2022, McCormick & Co Inc traded for a price of $90.67 per share and a market cap of $24.31Bil. The stock has returned 7.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, McCormick & Co Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 35.84, a price-book ratio of 5.29, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 26.22 and a price-sales ratio of 3.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, NATIXIS INVESTMENT MANAGERS INTERNATIONAL bought 107,835 shares of NYSE:DG for a total holding of 229,191. The trade had a 0.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $233.26.

On 08/15/2022, Dollar General Corp traded for a price of $253.3 per share and a market cap of $57.50Bil. The stock has returned 8.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Dollar General Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-book ratio of 9.64, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.62, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.41 and a price-sales ratio of 1.71.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 600,000-share investment in ARCA:EWZ. Previously, the stock had a 0.4% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $32.01 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, iShares MSCI Brazil ETF traded for a price of $31.99 per share and a market cap of $5.63Bil. The stock has returned -2.23% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a price-book ratio of 1.43.

