Pegasus Partners Ltd. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1501 WEST MARKET STREET MEQUON, WI 53092

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 125 stocks valued at a total of $480.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(16.08%), ITOT(13.17%), and IWV(9.04%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. reduced their investment in NAS:VONV by 242,548 shares. The trade had a 3.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $68.38.

On 08/15/2022, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund traded for a price of $70.18 per share and a market cap of $6.36Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund has a price-book ratio of 2.09.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. reduced their investment in ARCA:IWR by 168,985 shares. The trade had a 2.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $71.14.

On 08/15/2022, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF traded for a price of $74.49 per share and a market cap of $29.65Bil. The stock has returned -6.96% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a price-book ratio of 2.58.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. reduced their investment in ARCA:IJH by 45,730 shares. The trade had a 2.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $246.56.

On 08/15/2022, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF traded for a price of $261.26 per share and a market cap of $65.62Bil. The stock has returned -3.09% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a price-book ratio of 2.05.

The guru established a new position worth 76,770 shares in ARCA:IWS, giving the stock a 1.62% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $111.64 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $115.11 per share and a market cap of $13.98Bil. The stock has returned -0.71% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a price-book ratio of 1.95.

During the quarter, Pegasus Partners Ltd. bought 78,953 shares of ARCA:ITOT for a total holding of 755,392. The trade had a 1.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.05.

On 08/15/2022, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $95.34 per share and a market cap of $44.09Bil. The stock has returned -5.26% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a price-book ratio of 3.25.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

