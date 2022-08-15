LGL PARTNERS, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 100 stocks valued at a total of $618.00Mil. The top holdings were SCHB(10.77%), VTV(10.52%), and IWV(10.46%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were LGL PARTNERS, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

LGL PARTNERS, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VWO by 470,043 shares. The trade had a 2.9% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.94.

On 08/15/2022, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $42.54 per share and a market cap of $72.87Bil. The stock has returned -14.92% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a price-book ratio of 1.68.

LGL PARTNERS, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IEMG by 241,929 shares. The trade had a 1.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $51.28.

On 08/15/2022, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $50.42 per share and a market cap of $67.40Bil. The stock has returned -17.72% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a price-book ratio of 1.58.

During the quarter, LGL PARTNERS, LLC bought 179,660 shares of ARCA:SCHB for a total holding of 1,506,714. The trade had a 1.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.06.

On 08/15/2022, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF traded for a price of $50.32 per share and a market cap of $22.10Bil. The stock has returned -5.18% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a price-book ratio of 3.27.

LGL PARTNERS, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHE by 305,825 shares. The trade had a 1.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $26.09.

On 08/15/2022, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF traded for a price of $25.83 per share and a market cap of $8.76Bil. The stock has returned -14.89% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a price-book ratio of 1.73.

During the quarter, LGL PARTNERS, LLC bought 124,805 shares of ARCA:IVLU for a total holding of 1,057,032. The trade had a 0.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.81.

On 08/15/2022, iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF traded for a price of $23.14 per share and a market cap of $1.45Bil. The stock has returned -8.25% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a price-book ratio of 0.87.

