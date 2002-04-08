



Leading digital entertainment platform to enable Bangladeshi artists, artisans, influencers to generate revenues through content creation

Amsterdam, 15 August, 2022: VEON Ltd. ( VEON, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a global digital operator that provides converged connectivity and services, today announces its Bangladeshi operating company, Banglalink, has enabled revenue generation on its digital entertainment platform, Toffee.

Banglalink’s Toffee is a free-to-download premium digital entertainment platform, with over 100 national and international TV programmes, with over 6.8 million monthly users. The introduction of revenue earning through Toffee allows local content creators , including artists, artisans, influencers, to benefit financially from video content they produce while also aligning with VEON’s Digital Operator strategy of creating application ecosystems within local economies.

“At VEON we remain committed to our Digital Operator strategy, developing a portfolio of connected digital services that will enhance customers’ day-to-day lives,” explains Kaan Terzioglu, CEO of VEON Group. “Opening up Toffee for revenue generation gives our customers in Bangladesh the opportunity to gain financially from creating great content and sharing their creativity. This is another step in our digital operator strategy that benefits VEON through greater customer engagement, while also encourage creative ecosystem that will benefit the economy of Bangladesh.”

“As a part of VEON’s digital operator strategy, Banglalink strives to develop future-ready initiatives”, explained Erik Aas, CEO of Banglalink. “Along with expanding the fastest 4G network across the country. We are now focusing on bringing quality digital services and enhancing them with state-of-the-art features. At Banglalink we are confident that Toffee’s monetisation facility will empower young local content creators by opening up further earning opportunities for them.”

