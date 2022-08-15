RiverGlades Family Offices LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

2640 GOLDEN GATE PKWY NAPLES, FL 34105

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 76 stocks valued at a total of $108.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(19.42%), IJH(7.29%), and VEA(6.48%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:MUB by 11,835 shares. The trade had a 0.98% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $106.41.

On 08/15/2022, iShares National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $108.05 per share and a market cap of $29.15Bil. The stock has returned -6.23% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IVV by 2,271 shares. The trade had a 0.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $411.02.

On 08/15/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $429.25 per share and a market cap of $318.74Bil. The stock has returned -2.61% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-book ratio of 3.59.

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:LQD by 6,322 shares. The trade had a 0.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $112.46.

On 08/15/2022, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $114.24 per share and a market cap of $36.40Bil. The stock has returned -12.90% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 9,400-share investment in NAS:VCSH. Previously, the stock had a 0.55% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $76.63 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $77.04 per share and a market cap of $44.11Bil. The stock has returned -5.10% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 8,450-share investment in NAS:SHY. Previously, the stock had a 0.53% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $82.83 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $82.54 per share and a market cap of $26.45Bil. The stock has returned -3.81% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

