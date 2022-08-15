Cadence Bank recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 187 stocks valued at a total of $696.00Mil. The top holdings were MUSA(14.10%), MGC(8.80%), and MUR(6.49%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Cadence Bank’s top five trades of the quarter.

Cadence Bank reduced their investment in NYSE:KO by 122,807 shares. The trade had a 0.94% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $63.37.

On 08/15/2022, Coca-Cola Co traded for a price of $63.7 per share and a market cap of $275.48Bil. The stock has returned 15.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Coca-Cola Co has a price-earnings ratio of 28.82, a price-book ratio of 11.98, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.01 and a price-sales ratio of 6.71.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 225,329 shares in NYSE:BEN, giving the stock a 0.75% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $25.61 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Franklin Resources Inc traded for a price of $29.02 per share and a market cap of $14.46Bil. The stock has returned -9.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Franklin Resources Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.64, a price-book ratio of 1.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.37 and a price-sales ratio of 1.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Cadence Bank reduced their investment in NYSE:PM by 53,724 shares. The trade had a 0.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $101.83.

On 08/15/2022, Philip Morris International Inc traded for a price of $99.24 per share and a market cap of $153.84Bil. The stock has returned 4.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Philip Morris International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.77 and a price-sales ratio of 4.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Cadence Bank reduced their investment in NYSE:NTR by 45,656 shares. The trade had a 0.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $97.2.

On 08/15/2022, Nutrien Ltd traded for a price of $92.38 per share and a market cap of $49.77Bil. The stock has returned 48.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nutrien Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 7.48, a price-book ratio of 1.88, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.22 and a price-sales ratio of 1.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Cadence Bank reduced their investment in NYSE:JNJ by 25,268 shares. The trade had a 0.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $178.16.

On 08/15/2022, Johnson & Johnson traded for a price of $165.3 per share and a market cap of $434.60Bil. The stock has returned -3.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Johnson & Johnson has a price-earnings ratio of 24.06, a price-book ratio of 5.69, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.70 and a price-sales ratio of 4.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

