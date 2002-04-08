LAFAYETTE, Ind., Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wabash (:WNC), the innovation leader of connected solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries, today announced it will participate in the Raymond James Diversified Industrials Conference on August 23, 2022, in New York City.



Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Mike Pettit will participate in a fireside chat at 8:00 a.m. ET, where he is expected to discuss Wabash’s refreshed strategy and growth initiatives that drive toward the company’s previously announced 2025 financial targets of $3.0B in revenue, 11% EBITDA margin and $3.50 EPS.

To access the live or archived webcast, visit the Investor Relations section of Wabash’s website at ir.onewabash.com.

