ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ:CDXC) (“the Company”) a global bioscience company dedicated to healthy aging, announced the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office’s Patent Trial and Appeal Board’s (“PTAB”) decision to reject Thorne Research, Inc. attempt to invalidate U.S. Patent No. 8,197,807 (“the 807 patent”). ChromaDex holds an exclusive license to the 807 patent for compositions including nicotinamide riboside (NR) from the Trustees of Dartmouth College. The decision, if upheld upon appeal, precludes Thorne Research, Inc. from raising these arguments, or any other arguments they could have reasonably raised before the PTAB in the New York District Court lawsuit ChromaDex brought against Thorne Research, Inc. wherein ChromaDex alleges Thorne Research, Inc. is infringing the 807 patent.

ChromaDex is the exclusive supplier of nicotinamide riboside chloride, Niagen®, a novel form of NR backed by 20 published and peer-reviewed clinical trials. Niagen® has achieved regulatory acceptance by the world’s four leading regulatory bodies including the U.S. FDA, Health Canada, the European Commission, and the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) of Australia.

ChromaDex maintains a strong and growing intellectual property portfolio for its proprietary ingredient, Niagen®, including for use in supplements and foods, consisting of over 40 composition, process, and method of use patents for discoveries relating to NR and other precursors to NAD+ (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide), a molecule at the forefront of healthy aging and cellular health.

