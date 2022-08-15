Prem Watsa recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

Prem Watsa (Trades, Portfolio) was born on Aug. 5, 1950. His parents were originally from the small Christian community in the southern city of Mangalore, India. He studied at the Indian Institute of Technology, with a major in chemical engineering. On Sept. 11, 1972, Watsa arrived in London, Ontario with $8 in his pocket and a $600 draft toward the first year's tuition. He attended the MBA program at what later became the Ivey Business School at the University of Western Ontario. He took his first job Confederation Life in 1974. John Watson, the director of research, handed him the book, "Security Analysis."

Watsa's Fairfax Financial is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.

Fairfax's corporate objective is to achieve a high rate of return on invested capital and build long-term shareholder value. Fairfax seeks to differentiate itself by combining disciplined underwriting with the investment of its assets on a total return basis, which Fairfax believes provides above-average returns over the long-term.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 70 stocks valued at a total of $2.84Bil. The top holdings were ATCO(47.20%), RFP(13.73%), and KW(8.88%).

During the quarter, Prem Watsa (Trades, Portfolio) bought 6,678,021 shares of NYSE:ATCO for a total holding of 131,759,155. The trade had a 2.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $11.57.

On 08/15/2022, Atlas Corp traded for a price of $14 per share and a market cap of $3.94Bil. The stock has returned 1.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Atlas Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9.21, a price-book ratio of 0.97, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.39 and a price-sales ratio of 2.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 2,569,229 shares in NYSE:BAC, giving the stock a 2.82% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $36.09 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Bank of America Corp traded for a price of $36.3 per share and a market cap of $291.68Bil. The stock has returned -11.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bank of America Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-book ratio of 1.22, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.10 and a price-sales ratio of 3.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 886,500 shares in NYSE:OXY, giving the stock a 1.84% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $61.35 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Occidental Petroleum Corp traded for a price of $65.73 per share and a market cap of $61.23Bil. The stock has returned 145.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Occidental Petroleum Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 6.29, a price-book ratio of 3.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.75 and a price-sales ratio of 1.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.31, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 622,500 shares in NAS:INTC, giving the stock a 0.82% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $43.36 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Intel Corp traded for a price of $36.11 per share and a market cap of $148.27Bil. The stock has returned -29.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intel Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 7.73, a price-book ratio of 1.46, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.63 and a price-sales ratio of 2.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Prem Watsa (Trades, Portfolio) bought 158,200 shares of NYSE:CVX for a total holding of 314,000. The trade had a 0.81% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $165.26.

On 08/15/2022, Chevron Corp traded for a price of $159.85 per share and a market cap of $312.90Bil. The stock has returned 61.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chevron Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-book ratio of 2.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.68 and a price-sales ratio of 1.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

