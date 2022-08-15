Mario Cibelli recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Mario Cibelli (Trades, Portfolio) launched Marathon Partners Equity Management in 1997 after working with Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio) at Gamco Investors, where he provided back-office support to the trading desk.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 17 stocks valued at a total of $62.00Mil. The top holdings were UBER(22.77%), WWE(17.20%), and PYPL(12.95%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Mario Cibelli (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

Mario Cibelli (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:WWE by 237,500 shares. The trade had a 15.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $61.81.

On 08/15/2022, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc traded for a price of $72.54 per share and a market cap of $5.39Bil. The stock has returned 44.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 30.35, a price-book ratio of 13.29, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.54 and a price-sales ratio of 5.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.14, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Mario Cibelli (Trades, Portfolio) bought 200,000 shares of NAS:COCO for a total holding of 275,000. The trade had a 3.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $10.57.

On 08/15/2022, The Vita Coco Co Inc traded for a price of $13.12 per share and a market cap of $730.18Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Vita Coco Co Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 37.06, a price-book ratio of 5.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.16 and a price-sales ratio of 1.82.

Mario Cibelli (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:UBER by 82,500 shares. The trade had a 3.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $26.69.

On 08/15/2022, Uber Technologies Inc traded for a price of $32.47 per share and a market cap of $64.29Bil. The stock has returned -24.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Uber Technologies Inc has a price-book ratio of 9.63, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -7.92 and a price-sales ratio of 2.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.52, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Mario Cibelli (Trades, Portfolio) bought 37,500 shares of NYSE:IAA for a total holding of 87,500. The trade had a 1.99% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $36.64.

On 08/15/2022, IAA Inc traded for a price of $38.16 per share and a market cap of $5.10Bil. The stock has returned -28.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, IAA Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-book ratio of 11.63, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.80 and a price-sales ratio of 2.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.57, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Mario Cibelli (Trades, Portfolio) bought 125,000 shares of NAS:SPWH for a total holding of 300,000. The trade had a 1.94% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $9.87.

On 08/15/2022, Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc traded for a price of $10.23 per share and a market cap of $451.36Mil. The stock has returned -42.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 4.55, a price-book ratio of 1.43, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.71 and a price-sales ratio of 0.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

