All Terrain Financial Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 85 stocks valued at a total of $225.00Mil. The top holdings were SPY(15.74%), LOW(10.01%), and IWM(5.08%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were All Terrain Financial Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, All Terrain Financial Advisors, LLC bought 6,217 shares of ARCA:SPY for a total holding of 93,976. The trade had a 1.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $408.8.

On 08/15/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $427.1 per share and a market cap of $392.88Bil. The stock has returned -2.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-book ratio of 3.85, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.19 and a price-sales ratio of 3.01.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 12,519 shares in NYSE:PRU, giving the stock a 0.53% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $106.04 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Prudential Financial Inc traded for a price of $105.49 per share and a market cap of $39.24Bil. The stock has returned 2.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Prudential Financial Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.54, a price-book ratio of 1.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 180.53 and a price-sales ratio of 0.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

All Terrain Financial Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:MDY by 1,816 shares. The trade had a 0.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $450.77.

On 08/15/2022, S&P MidCap 400 ETF traded for a price of $477.4 per share and a market cap of $19.34Bil. The stock has returned -3.23% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, S&P MidCap 400 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a price-book ratio of 2.05.

During the quarter, All Terrain Financial Advisors, LLC bought 24,305 shares of NYSE:T for a total holding of 69,549. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $19.91.

On 08/15/2022, AT&T Inc traded for a price of $18.27 per share and a market cap of $130.19Bil. The stock has returned -6.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AT&T Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.72, a price-book ratio of 1.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.88 and a price-sales ratio of 0.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

All Terrain Financial Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:FLTR by 19,412 shares. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.86.

On 08/15/2022, VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF traded for a price of $24.83 per share and a market cap of $1.09Bil. The stock has returned -1.31% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

