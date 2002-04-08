RELI Exchange driving agency partner channel growth



LAKEWOOD, NJ, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Reliance Global Group, Inc. ( RELI; RELIW) (“Reliance”, “we” or the “Company”), which combines artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud-based technologies with the personalized experience of a traditional insurance agency, today provided a business update and reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Ezra Beyman, CEO of Reliance Global Group, commented, “We are extremely pleased to report a 92% year-over-year increase in revenue for the second quarter of 2022. Our strong growth reflects the successful acquisitions of JP Kush & Associates, Medigap Health Insurance Company and Barra & Associates. Importantly, we are also experiencing solid organic growth, which illustrates the synergies of our portfolio. As an example, we recently relaunched Barra & Associates as RELI Exchange , our new business-to-business InsurTech platform and agency partner network, which builds on the artificial intelligence and data mining backbone of 5MinuteInsure.com . RELI Exchange combines the best of digital and the human element by providing agents and customers quotes from multiple carriers within minutes, while reducing back office expenses and driving operational efficiency. Due to the competitive advantages and compelling value proposition of our platform, we are aggressively adding new agency partners to RELI Exchange, as evidenced by an increase in agents of more than 30% in just three months. We are committed to achieving our goal of building RELI Exchange into the largest agency partner network in the U.S. Overall, we have built a highly scalable business model that we believe will drive significant shareholder value for years to come.”

Financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2022

Revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2022, was approximately $4.2 million, an increase of approximately 92%, compared to $2.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021. The increase of $2.0 million was primarily driven by expanded operations, both organic and due to the additional insurance agencies acquired throughout 2021 and 2022.

Operating expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2022, were approximately $6.2 million, compared to approximately $3.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021. The increase in operating expenses was primarily attributable to higher commission expenses, salaries, and wages, general and administrative, advertising and marketing expenses, reflecting operating expenses of the acquired insurance agencies during 2021 and 2022, as well as increased expenses to support the Company’s growth. Operating expenses also included certain non-cash expenses and non-recurring expenses related to financing activities.

Net income for three months ended June 30, 2022, was approximately $10.5 million, compared to a loss of $1.3 million for the same period last year. The increase is primarily attributable to the recognition and change in fair value of warrant liabilities of $12.6 million.





Financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2022

Revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2022, was approximately $8.4 million, an increase of approximately 86.7%, compared to $4.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. The increase was primarily driven by expanded operations, both organic and due to the additional insurance agencies acquired throughout 2021 and 2022.

Operating expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2022, were approximately $12.8 million, compared to approximately $6.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. The increase in operating expenses was primarily attributable to higher commission expense, salaries, and wages, general and administrative, advertising and marketing expenses, reflecting operating expenses of the acquired insurance agencies during 2021 and 2022, as well as increased expenses to support the Company’s growth. Operating expenses also included certain non-cash expenses and non-recurring expenses related to financing activities.

Net income for six months ended June 30, 2022, was approximately $19.8 million, compared to a loss of $1.9 million for the same period last year is attributable primarily to the recognition and change in fair value of warrant liabilities of $24.5 million.





The complete financial results will be available in the Company’s Form 10-Q, which is expected to be filed with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission later today.

