Cliffwater LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

4640 Admiralty Way Marina Del Rey, CA 90292

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 25 stocks valued at a total of $310.00Mil. The top holdings were VTI(24.38%), VEA(10.56%), and VTHR(5.40%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Cliffwater LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Cliffwater LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VEA by 744,324 shares. The trade had a 9.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.

On 08/15/2022, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $43.74 per share and a market cap of $99.99Bil. The stock has returned -13.91% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a price-book ratio of 1.45.

During the quarter, Cliffwater LLC bought 201,356 shares of NAS:CVBF for a total holding of 422,235. The trade had a 1.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.9.

On 08/15/2022, CVB Financial Corp traded for a price of $27.63 per share and a market cap of $3.86Bil. The stock has returned 40.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CVB Financial Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-book ratio of 1.95, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.60 and a price-sales ratio of 7.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.30, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Cliffwater LLC bought 74,803 shares of NYSE:BXSL for a total holding of 306,399. The trade had a 0.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $25.96.

On 08/15/2022, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund traded for a price of $25.2 per share and a market cap of $4.17Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 9.33, a price-book ratio of 0.96, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 31.94 and a price-sales ratio of 9.50.

During the quarter, Cliffwater LLC bought 155,423 shares of NYSE:BBDC for a total holding of 1,569,316. The trade had a 0.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $10.15.

On 08/15/2022, Barings BDC Inc traded for a price of $10.4 per share and a market cap of $1.14Bil. The stock has returned 2.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Barings BDC Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.76, a price-book ratio of 0.91 and a price-sales ratio of 17.78.

During the quarter, Cliffwater LLC bought 77,688 shares of NAS:ARCC for a total holding of 859,929. The trade had a 0.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $19.73.

On 08/15/2022, Ares Capital Corp traded for a price of $20.56 per share and a market cap of $10.39Bil. The stock has returned 10.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ares Capital Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9.30, a price-book ratio of 1.09, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.23 and a price-sales ratio of 7.01.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.