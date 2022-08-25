DALLAS, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Blockchain, Inc. ( APLD) ("Applied Blockchain" or the "Company") will host a conference call on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its operations and financial results from the fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year ended May 31, 2022. A press release detailing these results will be issued after the close of trading on the same day.



Applied Blockchain management will provide prepared remarks, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Thursday, August 25, 2022

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time)

U.S. dial-in number: 1-877-407-0792

International number: 1-201-689-8263

Conference ID: 13732193

The conference call will broadcast live and be available for replay here.

Please call the conference telephone number approximately 10 minutes before the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Applied Blockchain’s investor relations team at 1-949-574-3860.

A replay of the call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time August 25, 2022 through September 8, 2022.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Conference ID: 13732193

About Applied Blockchain

Applied Blockchain Inc. ( APLD) is a builder and operator of next-generation datacenters across North America which provide substantial compute power to blockchain infrastructure and support Bitcoin mining. The Company has partnered with the most recognized names in the industry to develop, deploy, and scale its business. Find more information at www.appliedblockchaininc.com. Follow us on Twitter at @APLDBlockchain.

Investor Relations Contacts

Matt Glover or Jeff Grampp, CFA

Gateway Group, Inc.

(949) 574-3860

[email protected]