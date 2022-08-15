PEAK6 Investments LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

141 W. JACKSON, SUITE 500 CHICAGO, IL 60604

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 4970 stocks valued at a total of $30.30Bil. The top holdings were NVDA(0.40%), AMD(0.33%), and C(0.31%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were PEAK6 Investments LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought 767,583 shares of NAS:NVDA for a total holding of 793,322. The trade had a 0.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $190.07.

On 08/15/2022, NVIDIA Corp traded for a price of $187.09 per share and a market cap of $467.73Bil. The stock has returned -5.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NVIDIA Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 50.16, a price-book ratio of 17.80, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 41.06 and a price-sales ratio of 16.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

PEAK6 Investments LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SPY by 367,623 shares. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $408.8.

On 08/15/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $427.1 per share and a market cap of $392.88Bil. The stock has returned -2.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-book ratio of 3.85, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.19 and a price-sales ratio of 3.01.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought 1,071,159 shares of NAS:AMD for a total holding of 1,299,129. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $93.86.

On 08/15/2022, Advanced Micro Devices Inc traded for a price of $100.83 per share and a market cap of $162.77Bil. The stock has returned -5.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Advanced Micro Devices Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 42.37, a price-book ratio of 2.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.93 and a price-sales ratio of 6.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 664,059 shares in NAS:ABNB, giving the stock a 0.2% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $130.8 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Airbnb Inc traded for a price of $124.51 per share and a market cap of $79.62Bil. The stock has returned -17.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Airbnb Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 68.04, a price-book ratio of 15.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 48.82 and a price-sales ratio of 11.15.

During the quarter, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought 415,237 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 415,251. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $151.81.

On 08/15/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $172.1 per share and a market cap of $2,765.78Bil. The stock has returned 16.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.40, a price-book ratio of 47.67, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.54 and a price-sales ratio of 7.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

