TRV GP IV, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

29 Newbury Street, 3rd Floor Boston, MA 02116

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 5 stocks valued at a total of $152.00Mil. The top holdings were TNGX(57.68%), RVMD(18.20%), and PLRX(11.23%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were TRV GP IV, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 19,363,975 shares in NAS:TNGX, giving the stock a 56.81% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $13.13 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Tango Therapeutics Inc traded for a price of $5.22 per share and a market cap of $459.58Mil. The stock has returned -45.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tango Therapeutics Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -0.48 and a price-sales ratio of 17.76.

TRV GP IV, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:MGTA by 1,250,000 shares. The trade had a 5.82% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $7.31.

On 08/15/2022, Magenta Therapeutics Inc traded for a price of $1.77 per share and a market cap of $104.24Mil. The stock has returned -73.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Magenta Therapeutics Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.77 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 0.05.

The guru sold out of their 2,811,197-share investment in NAS:RLAY. Previously, the stock had a 37.48% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $43.44 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Relay Therapeutics Inc traded for a price of $20.7 per share and a market cap of $2.25Bil. The stock has returned -38.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10. There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s profitability rating.

In terms of valuation, Relay Therapeutics Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -5.39 and a price-sales ratio of 1035.00.

The guru established a new position worth 2,132,867 shares in NAS:PLRX, giving the stock a 31.9% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $26.54 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Pliant Therapeutics Inc traded for a price of $21.3 per share and a market cap of $1.04Bil. The stock has returned 1.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10. There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s profitability rating.

In terms of valuation, Pliant Therapeutics Inc has a price-book ratio of 5.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -8.25 and a price-sales ratio of 78.02.

The guru established a new position worth 1,419,900 shares in NAS:RVMD, giving the stock a 20.65% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $31.21 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Revolution Medicines Inc traded for a price of $25.43 per share and a market cap of $2.23Bil. The stock has returned 6.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10. There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s profitability rating.

In terms of valuation, Revolution Medicines Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -8.49 and a price-sales ratio of 69.10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.