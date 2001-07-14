IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV, Financial), a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract services to the life sciences industry, today announced it has been named the 2022 Marketplace Healthcare and Life Sciences Partner of the Year by Snowflake, the Data Cloud company.

IQVIA was recognized for its achievements in leveraging the Snowflake Data Cloud for IQVIA’s Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) solution, giving customers quick access to searchable global healthcare information.

“IQVIA and Snowflake’s collaboration brings together health and life science’s leading analytics assets,” said Avinob Roy, IQVIA vice president and general manager, Global Information Management. “The combination of these technologies provides clients with faster insights that drive healthcare forward and accelerate improvements in healthcare outcomes.”

Utilizing Snowflake technology, IQVIA DaaS eliminates the need for data transformation, thereby providing IQVIA customers the ability to gain insights faster from a centralized hosting and data management solution. This collaboration also enables customers to quickly and cost-effectively access centrally located information assets from multiple sources in a standardized structure, answer business questions, and reduce the need for costly multi-system integrations.

“IQVIA and Snowflake have made meaningful strides together in the healthcare and life sciences space, working toward helping our customers meaningfully apply their data,” said Kieran Kennedy, Head of Marketplace, Snowflake. “This award was well-earned by IQVIA, and we’re excited to continue our journey together to further support IQVIA’s commitment to public health through human data science.”

Learn more about the value of IQVIA+and+Snowflake+here.

About IQVIA

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV, Financial) is a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. IQVIA creates intelligent connections across all aspects of healthcare through its analytics, transformative technology, big data resources and extensive domain expertise. IQVIA Connected Intelligence™ delivers powerful insights with speed and agility — enabling customers to accelerate the clinical development and commercialization of innovative medical treatments that improve healthcare outcomes for patients. With approximately 82,000 employees, IQVIA conducts operations in more than 100 countries.

IQVIA is a global leader in protecting individual patient privacy. The company uses a wide variety of privacy-enhancing technologies and safeguards to protect individual privacy while generating and analyzing information on a scale that helps healthcare stakeholders identify disease patterns and correlate with the precise treatment path and therapy needed for better outcomes. IQVIA’s insights and execution capabilities help biotech, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, medical researchers, government agencies, payers and other healthcare stakeholders tap into a deeper understanding of diseases, human behaviors, and scientific advances, in an effort to advance their path toward cures. To learn more, visit www.iqvia.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220815005057/en/