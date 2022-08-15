Maytus Capital Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

437 MADISON AVENUE NEW YORK, NY 10022

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 45 stocks valued at a total of $364.00Mil. The top holdings were CRWD(5.32%), ORCL(4.80%), and PANW(4.54%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Maytus Capital Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 32,500 shares in NYSE:NOW, giving the stock a 4.24% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $477.87 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, ServiceNow Inc traded for a price of $506.51 per share and a market cap of $102.32Bil. The stock has returned -12.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ServiceNow Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 556.60, a price-book ratio of 24.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 144.37 and a price-sales ratio of 15.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 35,000-share investment in NAS:ADBE. Previously, the stock had a 3.94% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $407.76 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Adobe Inc traded for a price of $445.67 per share and a market cap of $208.57Bil. The stock has returned -29.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Adobe Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 43.52, a price-book ratio of 15.01, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 30.33 and a price-sales ratio of 12.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 250,000 shares in NAS:FTNT, giving the stock a 3.89% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $59.53 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Fortinet Inc traded for a price of $54.29 per share and a market cap of $42.81Bil. The stock has returned -11.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Fortinet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 67.02, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 52.33 and a price-sales ratio of 11.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 130,000 shares in NAS:AMZN, giving the stock a 3.79% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $125.73 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $143.55 per share and a market cap of $1,462.42Bil. The stock has returned -13.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 128.63, a price-book ratio of 11.12, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 30.11 and a price-sales ratio of 3.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 150,000-share investment in NAS:COUP. Previously, the stock had a 3.77% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $77.45 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Coupa Software Inc traded for a price of $75.6 per share and a market cap of $5.71Bil. The stock has returned -64.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Coupa Software Inc has a price-book ratio of 16.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -68.17 and a price-sales ratio of 7.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.25, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.