The Real Brokerage Inc. ("Real" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: REAX) (TSX: REAX), an international, technology-powered real estate brokerage, announced today that Chief Financial Officer Michelle Ressler will be presenting at the D.A. Davidson Big Sky Technology Summit on Monday, August 22, 2022 at 10:30am MT (12:30pm ET).

Real's remarks will be broadcast live and can be accessed by interested parties at the link below and through Real’s website, www.onereal.com, in the "Investors" section.

Date: August 22, 2022

Time: 10:30am MT / 12:30pm ET

Webcast link: https%3A%2F%2Fwsw.com%2Fwebcast%2Fdadco61%2Freax%2F1910304

About Real

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ: REAX) (TSX: REAX) is revolutionizing the residential real estate industry by pairing best-in-class technology with the trusted guidance of the agent-led experience. Real delivers a cloud-based platform to improve efficiencies and empower agents to provide a seamless end-to-end experience for homebuyers and sellers. The company was founded in 2014 and serves 44 states, D.C., and two Canadian provinces with over 6,000 agents. Additional information can be found on its website at www.onereal.com.

