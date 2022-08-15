Enlightenment Research, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

460 PARK AVENUE NEW YORK, NY 10022

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 94 stocks valued at a total of $47.00Mil. The top holdings were NVDA(5.11%), GIS(3.09%), and BAC(3.05%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Enlightenment Research, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 44,400-share investment in NAS:AMD. Previously, the stock had a 6.46% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $93.86 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Advanced Micro Devices Inc traded for a price of $100.83 per share and a market cap of $162.77Bil. The stock has returned -5.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Advanced Micro Devices Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 42.37, a price-book ratio of 2.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.93 and a price-sales ratio of 6.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Enlightenment Research, LLC bought 13,500 shares of NAS:NVDA for a total holding of 15,700. The trade had a 4.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $190.07.

On 08/15/2022, NVIDIA Corp traded for a price of $187.09 per share and a market cap of $467.73Bil. The stock has returned -5.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NVIDIA Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 50.16, a price-book ratio of 17.80, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 41.06 and a price-sales ratio of 16.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 2,700-share investment in NAS:TSLA. Previously, the stock had a 3.87% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $822.98 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Tesla Inc traded for a price of $900.09 per share and a market cap of $940.14Bil. The stock has returned 24.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tesla Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 108.44, a price-book ratio of 25.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 64.75 and a price-sales ratio of 15.29.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Enlightenment Research, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:SCHW by 34,105 shares. The trade had a 3.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $69.21.

On 08/15/2022, Charles Schwab Corp traded for a price of $75 per share and a market cap of $142.28Bil. The stock has returned 0.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Charles Schwab Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 24.67, a price-book ratio of 4.03, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.15 and a price-sales ratio of 7.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.11, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 17,000-share investment in NAS:GOOGL. Previously, the stock had a 3.14% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $118.07 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $121.68 per share and a market cap of $1,593.17Bil. The stock has returned -11.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.63, a price-book ratio of 6.23, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.94 and a price-sales ratio of 5.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.