Nextech+AR+Solutions+Corp. (“Nextech” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), a Metaverse Company and leading provider of augmented reality (“AR”) experience technologies and 3D model services is pleased to invite you to attend the Q3 Virtual Investor Summit, where Nextech AR’s CEO Evan Gappelberg will be attending and presenting about the Company’s involvement in 3D modelling for ecommerce and ARway, the disruptive spatial mapping technology for the Metaverse. The presentation will be webcast and an archived recording will be made available in the Investors' section of the Nextech AR website.

Event: Q3 Investor Summit

Presentation Date: Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Time: 10:15am Eastern Time (ET)

Register to Attend: https%3A%2F%2Fus06web.zoom.us%2Fwebinar%2Fregister%2FWN_VKIoe5B4R4C3w6IMi3xf9A

1x1 meetings with Nextech AR CEO Evan Gappelberg will be available for qualified investors through the event platform

The Q3 Investor Summit is complimentary to qualified investors. Please register here - Investor+Registration

Learn more about Nextech AR’s products and solutions:

About ARitize 3D

ARitize 3D is your one-stop-shop AR solution with automated 3D model creation at an unbeatable price. Our Artificial Intelligence (AI) will turn your existing 2D product images into high-quality 3D and Augmented Reality experiences. It's fast, it's easy and it will transform your ecommerce website.

With a 3D model, clients can interact with the product to see every detail with a 3D model: turn it, spin it, zoom in, zoom out, leading to 40% lower product returns, 93% higher click through rate and a 90% reduction in product photography costs. The Company believes that this value creation and ROI is leading to the rapidly growing demand for the Company's 3D technology.Transform your online store into a dynamic virtual showroom. 3D models allow customers to see products from every angle and position them in their own space prior to purchasing. It's an exciting, immersive shopping experience that keeps customers more engaged, better informed and helps your brand stand out from the competition.

ARitize 3D is the One-Stop-Shop 3D + AR solution for ecommerce that is:​

Affordable - ​lowest cost provider

- ​lowest cost provider Scalable - fastest, seamless ​, high quality

- fastest, seamless ​, high quality Frictionless - requires low implementation effort ​

- requires low implementation effort ​ AI & ML powered - automated 3D model creation

- automated 3D model creation End to End - from model creation to CMS & AR visualization

About ARway

ARway (previously ARitize Maps) is a mobile app and studio, all-in-one no code real-world Metaverse creation tool, with self-generating augmented reality (“AR”) mapping solutions for consumers and brands alike. The ARway offering contains a no-code web based Creator Platform, Mobile App, and Software Development Kit (SDK) to form the complete ARway platform. Creators can map, author and publish various Metaverse experiences ranging from wayfinding, to an array of AR experiences for exclusive branded activations. Learn more: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.arway.ai%2F

Web Creator Platform

The Web-Based Creator Platform provides 'advanced' authoring capabilities compared to the mobile app, including the ability for creators to upload their own OBJ/GLB files, and create their own 3D objects. Placing content in a large area using only mobile app required the user to physically be in the specific location which was unscalable. The web studio allows the user to place and author content remotely and at scale.

Mobile App

With the ARway mobile app, anyone can spatially map their location within minutes using their smartphone, and populate it with interactive 3D content, augmented reality wayfinding, audio, text, images, and more. Nextech AR provides several pre-loaded 3D objects which creators can leverage to populate their metaverse. Users can share their metaverse with others, creating a new level of immersive interactivity for social, branding, advertising, gaming and more metaverse experiences.

Download the Mobile App

Apple iOs - click+here+%0A

Google Play Store - click+here

ARwayKit SDK

The Software Development Kit contains code libraries and API information that allows developers to build their own mobile apps on both iOs and Android leveraging ARway technology. Creators will be able to develop white label and private label apps and access ARway APIs to author maps using the Web Creator Portal. The SDK features the latest and greatest of the ARway mobile app.

Latest News from Nextech AR

Aug 11 - Nextech+AR+Announces+Multiple+New+3D+Modeling+Contracts

Nextech+AR+Announces+Multiple+New+3D+Modeling+Contracts Aug 9 - Nextech+AR+Launches+Major+Upgrade+To+Shopify+App+ARitize+3D

Nextech+AR+Launches+Major+Upgrade+To+Shopify+App+ARitize+3D Aug 3 - Nextech+AR+Launches+AR+Wayfinding+and+Navigation+Into+the+Event+Space+Through+Its+Subsidiary+ARway

Nextech+AR+Launches+AR+Wayfinding+and+Navigation+Into+the+Event+Space+Through+Its+Subsidiary+ARway Aug 2 - Nextech+AR+Announces+Update+Of+Proposed+Arrangement+To+Spin+Out+Real-World+Augmented+Reality+Spatial+Mapping+Platform+ARway

Nextech+AR+Announces+Update+Of+Proposed+Arrangement+To+Spin+Out+Real-World+Augmented+Reality+Spatial+Mapping+Platform+ARway Jul 26 - Nextech+AR+Schedules+Conference+Call+to+Discuss+Second+Quarter+2022+Financial+Results+and+Business+Update

To learn more, please follow us on Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, or visit our website: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.Nextechar.com.

About Nextech AR

Nextech AR Solutions is the engine accelerating the growth of the Metaverse. Using breakthrough AI, Nextech AR is able to quickly, easily and affordably ARitize (transform) vast quantities and varieties of existing assets at scale making products, people and places ready for interactive 3D use, giving creators at every level all the essential tools they need to build out their digital AR vision in the Metaverse. Our platform-agnostic tools allow brands, educators, students, manufacturers, creators, and technologists to create immersive, interactive and the most photo-realistic 3D assets and digital environments, compose AR experiences, and publish them omnichannel. With a full suite of end-to-end AR solutions in 3D Commerce, Education, Events, and Industrial Manufacturing, Nextech AR is in a unique position to meet the needs of the world’s biggest brands and all Metaverse contributors.

Nextech funds the development of its AR and Metaverse growth initiatives through its e-Commerce platforms, which currently generate most of its revenue. Nextech's e-commerce platforms include: vacuumcleanermarket.com (“VCM”), infinitepetlife.com (“IPL”) and Trulyfesupplements.com (“TruLyfe”). VCM and product sales of residential vacuums, supplies and parts, and small home appliances sold on Amazon. These e-commerce platforms serve as an incubator for developing and testing Nextech's leading edge AR, AI and machine learning applications for powering next-generation e-commerce technology.

Forward-looking Statements

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute “forward-looking information” under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, “will be” or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “will” occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220815005065/en/