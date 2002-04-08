PISCATAWAY, N.J., Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The DIFI Consortium is pleased to release the IEEE-ISTO Std 4900-2021: Digital IF Interoperability 1.1 Standard. The release is a significant step forward in the maturity of the specification. The DIFI version 1.1 specification provides a path to enable digital transformation of the space industry by providing interoperable at the IF/RF layer.



“We thank the members of our specification working group for their hard work, dedication, and persistence to achieve this important milestone for the organization. The broad support for the DIFI organization across the industry and the effort put forth by the members into the release of the 1.1 version of the specification is a testament to the importance that the industry places on the need for interoperability and digital transformation.” commented Stuart Daughtridge, Chairman of DIFI and SVP of Advanced Technology at Kratos.

DIFI’s current membership is comprised of over 50 companies and government organizations from across space industry sectors. The Consortium invites all interested companies and organizations to join and contribute to efforts that encourage interoperability and digital transformation in the space industry. Membership and other information is available at the Consortium’s website: https://www.dificonsortium.org.

About The Digital IF Interoperability Consortium

The Digital IF Interoperability Consortium (DIFI) is an independent, international group of companies, organizations, and government agencies that have an interest in the interoperability of networks and ground systems supporting space-based operations. Launched in coordination with the IEEE-ISTO, DIFI’s mission is to enable the digital transformation of space, satellite and related industries through a simple, interoperable Digital IF/RF standard that accelerates industry transformation from L-Band IF to Digital IF, while discouraging vendor lock-in. The founding members of DIFI include Hawkeye 360, Intelsat Corp. (OTCMKTS: INTEQ), Kongsberg Satellite Services AS (KSAT), Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. ( KTOS), Microsoft, and the U.S. Navy. To learn more about DIFI Consortium and to view the complete list of current members, visit www.dificonsortium.org .