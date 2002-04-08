Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!

ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (

ASML, Financial) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

DateTotal repurchased sharesWeighted average priceTotal repurchased value
08-Aug-22 27,422 €569.7954 €15,624,929.46
09-Aug-22 28,655 €545.2761 €15,624,886.65
10-Aug-22 29,358 €532.2137 €15,624,729.80
11-Aug-22 28,565 €546.9859 €15,624,652.23
12-Aug-22 28,520 €547.8557 €15,624,844.56

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

Media Relations ContactsInvestor Relations Contacts
Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18Skip Miller, phone +1 480 235 0934
Marcel Kemp, phone +31 40 268 6494
Peter Cheang, phone +886 3 659 6771


