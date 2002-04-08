ZIBO,Shandong, China, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. (“Sunrise”, the “Company”, “we” or “our”) ( SDH), today announced that the Company changed its name from Global Internet of the People, Inc. to Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. effective as of August 10, 2022. In conjunction with the name change, the Company’s ordinary shares are expected to begin trading on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the new ticker symbol “EPOW” as of the opening of trading on August 15, 2022.

The name was changed to “Sunrise New Energy” to reflect the Company’s business transition into the manufacturing and sales of graphite anode for lithium-ion EV batteries. There is a multi-billion-dollar market for graphite anode, and it is already in critically short supply even though only a small percentage of the global automobile fleet has transitioned to EVs. Each new EV requires an additional 60 kgs of graphite anode, making this a huge growth market for the foreseeable future.

“As a sunrise marks the start of a new day, the name Sunrise New Energy marks an exciting new phase for our Company,” said the Sunrise New Energy’s Chairman Hu. “We are in the process of constructing a world-class manufacturing facility for graphite anode in Guizhou Province, China and have received pre-orders for our products in the tens of millions of dollars.”

“Investors new to our story are likely unfamiliar with my past success in the graphite anode business,” continued Chairman, Mr. Haiping Hu. “I founded the first lithium battery anode manufacturer, Shanshan technology, in 1999 and grew that business from zero to $3 billion in sales. It is important to note that the success was achieved before the big growth driver of EV cars arrived. Key team members that helped me build Shanshan into the world leading graphite anode supplier have rejoined me at Sunrise from their subsequent ventures. I am confident that we will once again build a large and successful graphite anode company and, in the process, make shareholders significant returns on their investments.”

About Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd

Headquartered in Zibo, Shandong Province, China, Sunrise New Energy, Co., Ltd., through its joint venture, is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of graphite anode material for EVs and other lithium-ion batteries. The Company is constructing a 138,000 m2 manufacturing plant in Guizhou Province, China. The plant runs on inexpensive electricity from renewable sources, which the Company believes will make Sunrise New Energy the low-cost as well as the lowest environmental impact producer of graphite anode material.

Forward-looking statement

