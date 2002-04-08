VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stillwater Critical Minerals ( PGEZF), based in Vancouver, Canada, and focused on near-term resource expansion at its Stillwater West battery and precious project in Montana, USA, today announced that Michael Rowley, President & CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on August 23rd.

DATE: August 23rd

TIME: 11:00 PM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3JSF8GE



This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

The Stillwater West critical minerals project has potential to become the largest nickel deposit in the USA, with co-product values from other battery and precious metals

The 2021 inaugural NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate defined over 1 billion pounds nickel, copper and cobalt with 2.4 million ounces palladium, platinum, rhodium and gold

The project is located beside Sibanye-Stillwater’s producing mines, and hosts eight metals defined as ‘Critical Minerals’ by the US Government which has a stated mandate to secure domestic supply

An updated resource, based on 2021 drilling which included some of the highest-grade intercepts ever seen on the property, is a priority objective for 2022

Dr. Danie Grobler, formerly of Ivanhoe Mines, was recently appointed as Vice-President of Exploration to lead the integration of Platreef geological models

Board strengthened by the addition of Gordon Toll, engineer, mine financier, and ex-Chair of both Ivanhoe and Fortesque in 2021



About Stillwater Critical Minerals

Stillwater Critical Minerals (TSX.V: PGE | PGEZF) is a mineral exploration company focused on its flagship Stillwater West PGE-Ni-Cu-Co + Au project in the iconic and famously productive Stillwater mining district in Montana, USA. With the recent addition of two renowned Bushveld and Platreef geologists to the team, the Company is well positioned to advance the next phase of large-scale critical mineral supply from this world-class American district, building on past production of nickel, copper, and chromium, and the on-going production of platinum group and other metals by neighbouring Sibanye-Stillwater. The Platreef-style nickel and copper sulphide deposits at Stillwater West contain a compelling suite of critical minerals and are open for expansion along trend and at depth, with an updated NI 43-101 mineral resource update expected in 2022.

Stillwater Critical Minerals also holds the high-grade Black Lake-Drayton Gold project adjacent to Treasury Metals’ development-stage Goliath Gold Complex in northwest Ontario, which is currently under an earn-in agreement with an option to joint venture whereby Heritage Mining may earn up to a 90% interest in the project by completing payments and work on the project. The Company also holds the Kluane PGE-Ni-Cu-Co project on trend with Nickel Creek Platinum‘s Wellgreen deposit in Canada's Yukon Territory.

