Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: MVBF) and Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc. (“IFH”) is fair to MVB Financial shareholders. Under the terms of the merger agreement, IFH shareholders will receive 1.21 shares of MVB Financial common stock for each share of IFH common stock.

Halper Sadeh encourages MVB Financial shareholders to click+here+to+learn+more+about+their+legal+rights+and+options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected].

The investigation concerns whether MVB Financial and its board violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for MVB Financial shareholders; and (2) disclose all material information necessary for MVB Financial shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of MVB Financial shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

