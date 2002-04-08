New Flagship Karaoke Product Offers Best-in-Class Technology to Serve Costco’s Domestic and Select International Markets Worldwide

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (“Singing Machine” or the “Company”) ( MICS) -- the North American leader in consumer karaoke products – today announced it is launching its new flagship WiFi pedestal karaoke machine with Costco North America and select worldwide territories for this coming fall. The new distribution program will provide distribution into more than 500 Costco US locations nationwide and a wider international distribution plan which includes 40 Costco Clubs in Mexico and 13 Costco Clubs in Australia. Through Singing Machine’s new European distributor, CMS Distribution, the fall program will also include international distribution to Costco UK and for the first time ever, Costco Sweden and Costco Iceland.

The new model, ISM1090, is Singing Machine’s latest WiFi-enabled karaoke machine with significantly improved hardware and software capabilities to enhance the karaoke fun and singing experience. Singing Machine’s new WiFi karaoke system includes the following industry-leading features:

Instant WiFi connectivity now supports 5ghz to unlock a world of endless karaoke content

7” built-in touchscreen display to navigate and display music

Bluetooth ™ for wireless digital audio streaming from compatible devices (devices sold separately)

for wireless digital audio streaming from compatible devices (devices sold separately) Music synchronized light show make for show stopping performances

Two wired dynamic microphones included

Record and share your performances

2 satellite speakers packed with 4x2” tweeters and a 5” sub-woofer for a room-filling, dynamic sound experience

Echo control for voice effects

HDMI ™ output to display lyrics on home big screen TV

output to display lyrics on home big screen TV Compatible with all music and karaoke apps

Includes 1 month subscription to Singing Machine Karaoke catalog with over 100,000 licensed, high-definition karaoke videos.



Gary Atkinson, Company CEO, commented, “We’re excited to launch our new fully-featured, innovative karaoke product line with Costco. Costco members demand the best products in any category they buy and we’re honored that our Singing Machine products continue to meet the test of excellence year-in and year-out.”

Mr. Atkinson continued, “This is our third consecutive holiday season where we are building sales momentum with Costco driven off of technological capabilities and new offerings. We launched our digital content subscription model with Costco as a pilot two years ago and built on that momentum with excellent sales results in 2021. We look forward to unveiling our new flagship product with Costco in the next few weeks nationwide.”

About The Singing Machine

Singing Machine® is the worldwide leader in consumer karaoke products. The first to provide karaoke systems for home entertainment in the United States, the Company sells its products world-wide through major mass merchandisers and on-line retailers. We offer the industry's widest line of at-home karaoke entertainment products, which allow consumers to find a machine that suits their needs and skill level. As the most recognized brand in karaoke, Singing Machine products incorporate the latest technology for singing practice, music listening, entertainment and social sharing. The Singing Machine provides consumers the best warranties in the industry and access to over 100,000 songs for streaming and download. Singing Machine products are sold through most major retailers in North America such as Amazon.com, Costco, Sam’s Club, Target, and Wal-Mart and also internationally. See www.singingmachine.com for more details.

