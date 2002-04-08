EDISON, N.J., Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zerify, Inc. ( ZRFY)(“Zerify” or the “Company”), the 21-year-old cyber security company focused on secure video conferencing solutions, announces that CEO Mark L. Kay will present a corporate overview at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday, August 17, 2022.

Presentation Date: Wednesday, August 17, 2022 Time: 3:00pm ET Webcast Link: https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1552111&tp_key=7649edf60b&sti=zrfy





Attendees should pre-register for the conference prior to Mr. Kay’s presentation. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com. Additionally, the conference will also release a link to the archive following the event.



About Zerify

Zerify, formerly StrikeForce Technologies, helps to prevent cyber theft and data security breaches for consumers, corporations, and government agencies. It provides powerful two-factor, “out-of-band” authentication and keystroke encryption along with mobile solutions. Zerify is headquartered in Edison, N.J. and can be reached by phone at (732) 661-9641 or toll-free at (866) 787-4542.

Safe Harbor Statement:

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “may,” “intend,” “expect” and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the sales of the company’s identity protection software products into various channels and market sectors, the issuance of the Company’s pending patent applications, COVID-19, and the impact of economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, markets, product, and distributor performance, the impact on the national and local economies resulting from terrorist actions, and U.S. actions subsequently; and other factors detailed in reports filed by the company.

Investor Relations:

CORE IR

212-655-0924