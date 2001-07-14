The+Hartford is launching enhanced versions of its proprietary Property Choice and General Liability Choice products to further serve the needs of its business customers across a broad range of industries and account sizes. The updated product offerings provide maximum flexibility setting limits, and terms and conditions, enabling a customizable solution, scalability, increased speed to market and less paperwork.

“Our distribution partners and customers spoke, and we listened,” said The Hartford’s Head of Middle & Large Commercial Mo Tooker. “Customizable coverage is now easier than ever with our enhanced Property Choice and General Liability Choice products. These offerings are a solution for the lower end of middle market all the way up through larger, guaranteed cost accounts. Combine this with our deep specialization in underwriting, claims and risk engineering services, and doing business with The Hartford has become more efficient and convenient for a variety of industries and exposures.”

Property Choice now includes more than 30 new, specialized coverage forms that broaden protections and close coverage gaps. Many of these are specific to target industries covering exposures unique to those industries and allow businesses to only pay for coverages they need.

The enhanced General Liability Choice product provides built-in coverages that incorporate many enhancements competitors only provide via industry endorsements such as incidental medical malpractice, waiver of subrogation, and unintentional failure to disclose. Our General Liability offering includes an expansive product suite consisting of more than 2,800 admitted coverage forms.

About The Hartford

The Hartford is a leader in property and casualty insurance, group benefits and mutual funds. With more than 200 years of expertise, The Hartford is widely recognized for its service excellence, sustainability practices, trust and integrity. More information on the company and its financial performance is available at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thehartford.com.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc., (NYSE: HIG) operates through its subsidiaries under the brand name, The Hartford, and is headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. For additional details, please read The+Hartford%26rsquo%3Bs+legal+notice.

Certain coverages vary by state and may not be available to all businesses. All Hartford coverages and services described on this page may be offered by one or more of the property and casualty insurance company subsidiaries of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. In Arizona, California, New Hampshire, Texas and Washington the insurance may be underwritten by Hartford Accident and Indemnity Company, Hartford Fire Insurance Company, Hartford Casualty Insurance Company, Hartford Lloyd’s Insurance Company, Hartford Insurance Company of the Midwest, Navigators Insurance Company, Navigators Specialty Insurance Company, Maxum Casualty Insurance Company, Maxum Indemnity Company, Trumbull Insurance Company, Twin City Fire Insurance Company, Hartford Underwriters Insurance Company, Property and Casualty Insurance Company of Hartford and Sentinel Insurance Company, Ltd.

