Archaea Energy Inc. (“Archaea,” “the Company,” or “we”) (NYSE: LFG), an industry-leading renewable natural gas (“RNG”) company, today announced that it is expanding its commercial partnership with Énergir L.P. (“Énergir”) by entering into a new long-term RNG purchase and sale agreement. This is the second long-term commercial agreement between Archaea and Énergir, the largest natural gas distribution company in Quebec.

Under the agreement, which is subject to regulatory approval by the Quebec Régie de l'énergie, Énergir expects to purchase 2.15 million gigajoules (approximately 2.04 million MMBtu) of RNG generated by Archaea annually from its portfolio of RNG production facilities for a fixed fee for a period of 20 years. Subject to regulatory approval, the agreement is expected to commence in October 2023. The RNG produced by Archaea for this expanded long-term partnership is expected to be a key contributor towards Énergir’s interim target of delivering 2% of its total annual natural gas volumes using RNG by 2023, with a longer-term target of 5% by 2025.

“We are excited to extend and expand our multi-decade partnership with Énergir as a result of this second long-term agreement,” said Brian McCarthy, Archaea’s Co-founder and Chief Financial Officer. “The team at Énergir has been tremendous to work with, and from the top down the organization is focused on executing on its mission of decarbonization. We continue to see natural gas utilities, such as Énergir, as first-movers in the voluntary RNG market who are looking to RNG as a primary method of decarbonization in response to regulatory and existential mandates. We are proud to be one of the few RNG producers capable of offering tailored long-term, fixed-price agreements that can scale with the growing demands of our customers, thereby giving our RNG can a growing impact as a sustainable, multi-decade decarbonization solution. This growth will be enabled by our extensive, high-quality RNG development backlog, including projects related to our Lightning Renewables joint venture with Republic Services and the acquisition of INGENCO, which successfully closed in July 2022.”

“We are thrilled to pursue our relationship with Archaea, a proven RNG producer with an innovative-driven approach,” said Renault-François Lortie, Vice President, Customers and Gas Supply at Energir. “If this agreement is approved by our regulatory authority, it will represent an important addition to our RNG supplies target. It will inevitably strengthen the development of the RNG industry in Quebec, as it will allow a greater number of customers who are concerned about reducing their carbon footprint to benefit from renewable energy at a competitive cost. Once materialized, these additional volumes in our network will help meet our goal of distributing 5% RNG by 2025 and at least 10% by 2030 and therefore, contribute greatly the reduction of Quebec’s GHG emissions.”

ABOUT ARCHAEA

Archaea Energy Inc. is one of the largest RNG producers in the U.S., with an industry-leading platform and expertise in developing, constructing, and operating RNG facilities to capture waste emissions and convert them into low carbon fuel. Archaea’s innovative, technology-driven approach is backed by significant gas processing expertise, enabling Archaea to deliver RNG projects that are expected to have higher uptime and efficiency, faster project timelines, and lower development costs. Archaea partners with landfill and farm owners to help them transform potential sources of emissions into RNG, transforming their facilities into renewable energy centers. Archaea’s differentiated commercial strategy is focused on long-term contracts that provide commercial partners a reliable, non-intermittent, sustainable decarbonizing solution to displace fossil fuels.

Additional information is available at www.archaeaenergy.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains certain statements that may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements that do not relate strictly to historical or current facts are forward-looking and usually identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “will,” “may,” “forecast,” “approximate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe” and other similar words. Forward-looking statements may relate to expectations for future financial performance, business strategies or expectations for Archaea’s business. Forward looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, targets, opinions and/or beliefs of Archaea, and such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors.

The risks and uncertainties that could cause those actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions and the possibility that Archaea may be adversely affected by general economic, business and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties indicated in Archaea’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and Archaea’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, including those under “Risk Factors” therein, and other documents filed or to be filed by Archaea with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Archaea’s views as of any subsequent date. Archaea does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220812005381/en/