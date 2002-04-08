LAS VEGAS, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galaxy Gaming, Inc. ( GLXZ), a developer and distributor of casino table games and enhanced systems for land-based casinos and iGaming content, announced today its financial results for the quarter and six months June 30, 2022.



Financial Highlights

Q2 2022 vs. Q2 2021

Revenue increased 20% to $5,676K

Adjusted EBITDA increased 10% to $2,358K

Net loss of $(1,116)K vs. net income of 550K



1H 2022 vs. 1H 2021

Revenue increased 28% to $11,595K

Adjusted EBITDA increased 31% to $5,032K

Net loss of $(1,130)K vs. net income of 639K



Balance Sheet Changes (vs. December 31, 2021)

Cash increased 7% to $17,250K

Total long-term debt 1 (gross) decreased to $59,868K from $60,500K

(gross) decreased to $59,868K from $60,500K Stockholders’ deficit increased to $(18,0297)K from $(17,286)K



Executive Comments

“The second quarter of 2022 was a perfect storm of rates - foreign exchange rates, inflation rates and interest rates,” said Harry Hagerty, Galaxy’s CFO. “The appreciation of the US Dollar against the Euro and the British Pound cost us $190K in revenue in the quarter (as compared to what we would have realized using the rates that applied in Q2 2021). We have seen very little benefit from the new rates on the expense side, as most of our expenses are denominated in dollars. The increase in inflation has affected us as we have seen significant increases in travel expenses and are having to offer increased salaries and wages to hire new employees and to retain existing ones. Finally, the floating interest rate on which our long-term debt is based has risen by 116 basis points from January to July.”

“The external conditions that Harry described masked what was an excellent quarter and first half,” said Todd Cravens, President and CEO. “On a constant currency basis, revenue increased by 24% in the quarter and the 32% in the first half as compared to the same periods in 2021. And we have some exciting things happening in the second half. In Galaxy Core (our land-based business), one of our high-end UK customers will launch the first three-meter progressive, with a top side bet of £100 – the first in the world. We started installations of our new Triton 1.0 progressive platform in the US in the third quarter and will demonstrate Triton 2.0 at G2E in October. Galaxy Digital (our online business) continues to do well. With our partner SPIN Games, we launched the first online 21+3Ⓡ Progressive, and we will release our own online roulette and baccarat titles in the second half of 2022 to complement our strong position in blackjack side bets. I’m excited about the fundamentals of our business and am confident we’ll manage through the wider macroeconomic issues. We focus on the things we can control.”

“Despite the headwinds, our liquidity and balance sheet remain in good shape,” continued Hagerty. “We had more than $17 million in cash at quarter-end and were comfortably in compliance with the net leverage covenant in the Fortress Credit Agreement.

“Unfortunately, current exchange rates are even lower now than they were in Q2,” Hagerty added. “On the assumption that these rates will be with us for the rest of the year and that the cost and wage pressures will also continue, we are lowering our guidance for the year. We now forecast revenue in a range of $22.5-$23.5 million and Adjusted EBITDA in a range of $10-11 million. This forecast assumes no new lockdowns from COVID-19, no impact to our business from the war in Ukraine, and no economic recession.”

Non-GAAP Financial Information

Adjusted EBITDA includes adjustments to net loss/income to exclude interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, share based compensation, gain/loss on extinguishment of debt, foreign currency exchange gains/losses, change in estimated fair value of interest rate swap liability and severance and other expenses related to litigation. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of performance defined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”). However, Adjusted EBITDA is used by management to evaluate our operating performance. Management believes that disclosure of Adjusted EBITDA allows investors, regulators and other stakeholders to view of our operations in the way management does. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net income or to net cash provided by operating activities as a measure of operating results or of liquidity. Finally, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation: 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net (loss) income $ (1,115,641) $ 550,455 $ (1,129,603) $ 639,192 Interest expense 1,697,435 140,142 3,384,457 321,052 Share redemption consideration - 195,482 - 390,964 Interest income (2,259) (388) (4,492) (771) Depreciation and amortization 725,258 720,488 1,449,720 1,437,742 Share-based compensation 315,408 441,444 625,410 758,084 Foreign currency exchange loss (gain) 174,638 (11,355) 234,901 (2,271) Change in fair value of interest rate swap liability - (16,187) - (66,009) Provision for income taxes 194,977 47,136 53,003 28,186 Severance expense 6,750 - 28,477 3,750 Special project expense (benefit) - Triangulum - 79,317 (86,959) 296,227 Special project expense - Other 361,821 893 476,904 33,419 Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,358,387 $ 2,147,427 $ 5,031,818 $ 3,839,565





Currency Reconciliation - Q2 2022 Realized Actual Realized Pro Forma Revenue in Exchange Reporting Revenue in Exchange Reporting Local Rate Currency Local Rate Currency Currency Q2 2022 Revenue Currency Q2 2021 Revenue EUR € 1,351,616 $ 1.11 $ 1,493,892 € 1,351,616 $ 1.19 $ 1,608,423 GBP £ 598,009 $ 1.27 $ 761,739 £ 598,009 $ 1.40 $ 837,213 USD $ 3,420,564 $ 1.00 $ 3,420,564 $ 3,420,564 $ 1.00 $ 3,420,564 $ 5,676,195 $ 5,866,200 Currency Reconciliation - 1H 2022 Realized Actual Realized Pro Forma Revenue in Exchange Reporting Revenue in Exchange Reporting Local Rate Currency Local Rate Currency Currency 1H 2022 Revenue Currency 1H 2021 Revenue EUR € 2,993,518 $ 1.13 $ 3,373,581 € 2,993,518 $ 1.21 $ 3,622,157 GBP £ 1,273,821 $ 1.31 $ 1,671,219 £ 1,273,821 $ 1.39 $ 1,770,611 USD $ 6,549,994 $ 1.00 $ 6,549,994 $ 6,549,994 $ 1.00 $ 6,549,994 $ 11,594,794 $ 11,942,762

1 Includes current portion.



