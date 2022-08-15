Mark Hillman recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Mark Hillman (Trades, Portfolio) is president of Hillman Capital Management, the company he founded in 1998. Prior to that, he was chief investment officer of Custom Asset Management and Menocal Capital Management, whose assets he brought into Hillman Capital.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 49 stocks valued at a total of $275.00Mil. The top holdings were K(4.05%), T(3.80%), and KHC(3.78%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Mark Hillman (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 135,731-share investment in NYSE:BMY. Previously, the stock had a 3.16% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $76.11 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co traded for a price of $75.05 per share and a market cap of $160.07Bil. The stock has returned 14.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a price-earnings ratio of 24.91, a price-book ratio of 4.91, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.77 and a price-sales ratio of 3.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 15,688 shares in NAS:LRCX, giving the stock a 2.43% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $477.04 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Lam Research Corp traded for a price of $518.78 per share and a market cap of $70.96Bil. The stock has returned -9.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lam Research Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-book ratio of 11.30, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.64, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.50 and a price-sales ratio of 4.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 150,465-share investment in NYSE:MMP. Previously, the stock had a 2.36% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $49.89 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Magellan Midstream Partners LP traded for a price of $50.99 per share and a market cap of $10.56Bil. The stock has returned 13.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Magellan Midstream Partners LP has a price-earnings ratio of 10.88, a price-book ratio of 6.00, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.42 and a price-sales ratio of 3.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Mark Hillman (Trades, Portfolio) bought 150,369 shares of NYSE:T for a total holding of 499,646. The trade had a 1.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $19.91.

On 08/15/2022, AT&T Inc traded for a price of $18.295 per share and a market cap of $130.19Bil. The stock has returned -6.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AT&T Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.72, a price-book ratio of 1.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.88 and a price-sales ratio of 0.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Mark Hillman (Trades, Portfolio) bought 167,858 shares of NAS:WBD for a total holding of 500,844. The trade had a 0.82% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $18.65.

On 08/15/2022, Warner Bros.Discovery Inc traded for a price of $13.325 per share and a market cap of $32.97Bil. The stock has returned -52.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Warner Bros.Discovery Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.23 and a price-sales ratio of 0.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.47, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

