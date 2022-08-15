Jana Partners recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Jana Partners (Trades, Portfolio) LLC is an investment management firm founded in 2001 by Barry Rosenstein, Jana’s Managing Partner and Co-Portfolio Manager. The firm has its headquarters in New York.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 9 stocks valued at a total of $1.16Bil. The top holdings were THS(18.56%), MRCY(18.00%), and LH(17.19%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Jana Partners (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 3,098,939-share investment in NYSE:ZEN. Previously, the stock had a 24.19% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $98.94 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Zendesk Inc traded for a price of $76.47 per share and a market cap of $9.45Bil. The stock has returned -38.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Zendesk Inc has a price-book ratio of 28.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -49.24 and a price-sales ratio of 6.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.52, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Jana Partners (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:CAG by 7,055,258 shares. The trade had a 15.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $34.05.

On 08/15/2022, Conagra Brands Inc traded for a price of $34.21 per share and a market cap of $16.42Bil. The stock has returned 4.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Conagra Brands Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-book ratio of 1.87, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.25 and a price-sales ratio of 1.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Jana Partners (Trades, Portfolio) bought 2,662,433 shares of NYSE:NEWR for a total holding of 3,529,118. The trade had a 11.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $55.69.

On 08/15/2022, New Relic Inc traded for a price of $68.57 per share and a market cap of $4.64Bil. The stock has returned -13.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, New Relic Inc has a price-book ratio of 15.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -34.00 and a price-sales ratio of 5.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Jana Partners (Trades, Portfolio) bought 395,730 shares of NYSE:LH for a total holding of 847,958. The trade had a 8.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $248.37.

On 08/15/2022, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings traded for a price of $259.635 per share and a market cap of $23.44Bil. The stock has returned -13.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings has a price-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-book ratio of 2.27, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.35 and a price-sales ratio of 1.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Jana Partners (Trades, Portfolio) bought 107,100 shares of ARCA:SPY for a total holding of 417,922. The trade had a 3.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $408.8.

On 08/15/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $425.62 per share and a market cap of $391.16Bil. The stock has returned -3.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-book ratio of 3.83, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.12 and a price-sales ratio of 3.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

