Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 373 stocks valued at a total of $1.06Bil. The top holdings were IVV(5.67%), VOO(5.48%), and AAPL(4.97%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC bought 290,027 shares of ARCA:MINT for a total holding of 358,161. The trade had a 2.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.52.

On 08/15/2022, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund traded for a price of $99.2308 per share and a market cap of $10.93Bil. The stock has returned -2.19% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC bought 39,959 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 158,532. The trade had a 1.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $411.02.

On 08/15/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $427.86 per share and a market cap of $317.34Bil. The stock has returned -3.29% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a price-book ratio of 3.57.

During the quarter, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC bought 109,422 shares of ARCA:MUB for a total holding of 125,421. The trade had a 1.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $106.41.

On 08/15/2022, iShares National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $108.1304 per share and a market cap of $29.18Bil. The stock has returned -6.03% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SPY by 29,015 shares. The trade had a 1.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $408.8.

On 08/15/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $425.62 per share and a market cap of $391.16Bil. The stock has returned -3.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-book ratio of 3.83, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.12 and a price-sales ratio of 3.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IJR by 119,725 shares. The trade had a 1.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.35.

On 08/15/2022, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $104.75 per share and a market cap of $70.73Bil. The stock has returned -4.21% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a price-book ratio of 1.61.

