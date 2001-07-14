FuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, announced today that Lynette Kaylor has been appointed senior vice president, advertising sales. Effective next week, the veteran programmatic and agency executive will be based in New York City and Denver, and report directly to David Gandler, co-founder and CEO.

In her new role, Kaylor will lead Fubo’s North American sales strategy and ad operations as well as manage the company’s growing sales team. Kaylor’s mandate is to expand key advertiser relationships, increase Fubo’s direct and programmatic ad business and more effectively monetize connected TV (CTV) ad inventory. Earlier this month, FuboTV announced it closed the second quarter of 2022 with ad revenue growth of 32% year-over-year.

“From our early conversations, Lynette was the clear choice to lead FuboTV’s ad sales, a critical revenue stream for the company,” said Gandler. “Lynette’s agency background is the perfect fit with Fubo’s entrepreneurial culture while her programmatic experience will help grow our addressable advertising strategy. I am looking forward to Lynette helping Fubo build a world-class ad sales business that delivers data-driven precision targeting to brands across our robust streaming platform.”

"FuboTV's extensive lineup of sports, news and entertainment content presents a wealth of opportunity for brands to reach audiences in a live CTV environment where viewers are highly engaged," said Lynette Kaylor, SVP, advertising sales, FuboTV. "I believe in Fubo's mission to create an interactive entertainment experience that positions the company to appeal to sports fans and advertisers alike. As an avid sports fan myself, I'm beaming at the opportunity to join the leading sports streamer during a time of pivotal growth and take FuboTV's advertising sales to the next level."

Kaylor, who has over 15 years of sales and business development experience, was most recently senior vice president, media and publisher solutions for Merkury, Merkle’s Enterprise Identity Solution. She joined Merkle in 2017 where she led M1 partnerships and integrations with premium media owners, publishers and technology platforms across digital, programmatic, TV, OTT, OOH and other mediums. She also led the Merkury for Publishers’ sales efforts, helping publishers to grow and maintain their first party identity graph in preparation for the post cookie world. Prior to joining Merkle, Kaylor was director, digital partnerships for V12 Group, where she sold and managed data-driven partnerships across the digital ecosystem and led enterprise platform sales. Kaylor has also held sales positions at MetLife, Inc., a Fortune 50 company, among others.

About FuboTV

With a mission to build the world’s leading global live TV streaming platform with the greatest breadth of premium content and interactivity, FuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) aims to transcend the industry’s current TV model. FuboTV Inc. operates in the U.S., Canada, France and Spain.

Leveraging its proprietary data and technology platform optimized for live TV and sports viewership, FuboTV Inc. aims to turn passive viewers into active participants and define a new category of interactive sports and entertainment television. The company's sports-first cable TV replacement product, FuboTV, offers U.S. subscribers more than 100 live sports, news and entertainment networks and is the only live TV streaming platform with every Nielsen-rated sports channel (source: Nielsen Total Viewers, 2021). Subscribers can interact with FuboTV’s live streaming experience through Fubo Sportsbook (in markets where available), free games and pick’ems, which are integrated into select sports content.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements of FuboTV Inc. (“FuboTV”) that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact are forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our financial condition, market opportunity and business strategy and plans. The words “could,” “will,” “plan,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “approximate,” “expect,” “potential,” “believe” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements that FuboTV makes due to a number of important factors, including but not limited to risks related to our pursuit and engagement in acquisitions; our actual operating results may differ significantly from our guidance; risks related to FuboTV’s access to capital and fundraising prospects to fund its ongoing operations and support its planned growth; risks relating to diverting management’s attention from FuboTV’s ongoing business operations to address integration and fundraising efforts; the restrictions imposed by content providers on our distribution and marketing of our products and services; our reliance on third party platforms to operate certain aspects of our business; risks related to our technology, as well as cybersecurity and data privacy-related risks; our ability to achieve or maintain profitability; our revenue and gross profit are subject to seasonality; our operating results may fluctuate; our ability to attract and retain subscribers; we may not be able to license streaming content or other rights on acceptable terms; risks related to our ability to capitalize develop and market a sports wagering offering and the regulatory regime and related risks associated with such offering; risks related to the strategic review of our wagering business, including our ability to identify a strategic partner; risks related to the difficulty in measuring key metrics related to our business; risks related to the highly competitive nature of our industry; risks related to ongoing or future legal proceedings; and other risks, including the effects of industry, market, economic, political or regulatory conditions, future exchange and interest rates, and changes in tax and other laws, regulations, rates and policies, including the impact of COVID-19 on the broader market. Further risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements are discussed in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2022 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on August 8, 2022 and our other periodic filings with the SEC. We encourage you to read such risks in detail. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent FuboTV’s views as of the date of this press release. FuboTV anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. However, while it may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing FuboTV’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

