Rokos Capital Management LLP recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 70 stocks valued at a total of $3.41Bil. The top holdings were EQT(3.84%), BAC(3.82%), and XLE(3.00%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Rokos Capital Management LLP’s top five trades of the quarter.

Rokos Capital Management LLP reduced their investment in ARCA:XLF by 2,718,228 shares. The trade had a 4.97% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $34.46.

On 08/15/2022, Financial Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $35.25 per share and a market cap of $31.77Bil. The stock has returned -7.01% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Financial Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a price-book ratio of 1.46.

The guru established a new position worth 3,573,366 shares in NYSE:EQT, giving the stock a 3.84% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $41.12 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, EQT Corp traded for a price of $43.01 per share and a market cap of $15.96Bil. The stock has returned 142.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, EQT Corp has a price-book ratio of 1.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.73 and a price-sales ratio of 1.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.39, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 4,195,883 shares in NYSE:BAC, giving the stock a 3.82% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $36.09 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Bank of America Corp traded for a price of $35.795 per share and a market cap of $287.98Bil. The stock has returned -11.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bank of America Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 11.20, a price-book ratio of 1.20, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.07 and a price-sales ratio of 3.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 1,423,470 shares in ARCA:XLE, giving the stock a 3% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $79.39 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund traded for a price of $75.31 per share and a market cap of $35.38Bil. The stock has returned 60.06% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a price-book ratio of 2.33.

Rokos Capital Management LLP reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 132,666 shares. The trade had a 1.94% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $271.99.

On 08/15/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $291.61 per share and a market cap of $2,172.71Bil. The stock has returned 0.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 30.22, a price-book ratio of 13.05, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.24 and a price-sales ratio of 11.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

