Isomer Partners LP recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 13 stocks valued at a total of $182.00Mil. The top holdings were LW(17.68%), PENN(10.04%), and UBER(10.01%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Isomer Partners LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

Isomer Partners LP reduced their investment in NYSE:LW by 115,000 shares. The trade had a 2.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $65.96.

On 08/15/2022, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc traded for a price of $81.59 per share and a market cap of $11.73Bil. The stock has returned 24.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 59.59, a price-book ratio of 32.63, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.93 and a price-sales ratio of 2.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.06, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Isomer Partners LP reduced their investment in NAS:PANW by 9,800 shares. The trade had a 2.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $533.48.

On 08/15/2022, Palo Alto Networks Inc traded for a price of $522.62 per share and a market cap of $52.25Bil. The stock has returned 40.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Palo Alto Networks Inc has a price-book ratio of 154.69, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 842.60 and a price-sales ratio of 9.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.12, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Isomer Partners LP reduced their investment in NAS:BLMN by 23,000 shares. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $20.32.

On 08/15/2022, Bloomin Brands Inc traded for a price of $23.4559 per share and a market cap of $2.08Bil. The stock has returned -11.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bloomin Brands Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 36.91, a price-book ratio of 8.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.06 and a price-sales ratio of 0.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Isomer Partners LP reduced their investment in NAS:LTRPA by 130,000 shares. The trade had a 0.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $1.3.

On 08/15/2022, Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc traded for a price of $1.3 per share and a market cap of $182.78Mil. The stock has returned -63.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 0.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 0.67 and a price-sales ratio of 0.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.33, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Isomer Partners LP reduced their investment in NYSE:UBER by 5,100 shares. The trade had a 0.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $26.69.

On 08/15/2022, Uber Technologies Inc traded for a price of $32.44 per share and a market cap of $64.29Bil. The stock has returned -24.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Uber Technologies Inc has a price-book ratio of 9.63, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -7.92 and a price-sales ratio of 2.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.52, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

