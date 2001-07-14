ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) today announced that Joe Burton has been appointed to its Board of Directors.

In his current role as Chief Executive Officer for Telesign Corp., Mr. Burton leads an organization that services global enterprises by connecting, protecting and defending their digital identities. Prior to his current role, he served as President, Chief Executive Officer, and a member of the Board of Poly (formerly Plantronics), a company that provides premium audio, video and conferencing products for businesses and consumers. Previously, Mr. Burton held various executive management, engineering leadership, strategy and architecture-level positions at Polycom, Cisco Systems, Inc. and Active Voice Corporation.

Boris Elisman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, ACCO Brands, commented, “We are excited to have Joe join our Board of Directors. Technology is becoming a more significant part of our product portfolio. Joe’s extensive expertise in technology and product development, as well as success driving digital transformation, growth acceleration and corporate/go-to-market strategies, will help guide us in our transformation journey to transition to a global consumer and brand-driven products company.”

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands, the Home of Great Brands Built by Great People, designs, manufactures and markets consumer and end-user products that help people work, learn, play and thrive. Our widely recognized brands include AT-A-GLANCE®, Five Star®, Kensington®, Leitz®, Mead®, PowerA®, Swingline®, Tilibra® and many others. More information about ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) can be found at www.accobrands.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220815005181/en/