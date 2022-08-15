Mountaineer Partners Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 10 stocks valued at a total of $99.00Mil. The top holdings were VSH(39.09%), VNOM(17.38%), and KEX(10.94%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Mountaineer Partners Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 163,507-share investment in NYSE:AA. Previously, the stock had a 8.09% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $65.27 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Alcoa Corp traded for a price of $51.1787 per share and a market cap of $9.08Bil. The stock has returned 12.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alcoa Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9.92, a price-book ratio of 1.61, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.19 and a price-sales ratio of 0.71.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.57, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 546,641-share investment in NAS:CENX. Previously, the stock had a 7.91% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $15.72 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Century Aluminum Co traded for a price of $9.12 per share and a market cap of $835.01Mil. The stock has returned -25.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Century Aluminum Co has a price-book ratio of 1.90, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.03 and a price-sales ratio of 0.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 75,045-share investment in NYSE:EXP. Previously, the stock had a 5.3% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $123.12 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Eagle Materials Inc traded for a price of $134.57 per share and a market cap of $5.08Bil. The stock has returned -11.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Eagle Materials Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-book ratio of 4.55, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.46 and a price-sales ratio of 2.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Mountaineer Partners Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:OLN by 181,976 shares. The trade had a 5.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $57.68.

On 08/15/2022, Olin Corp traded for a price of $57.28 per share and a market cap of $8.43Bil. The stock has returned 21.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Olin Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 6.11, a price-book ratio of 3.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.00 and a price-sales ratio of 0.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.19, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 338,297-share investment in NYSE:CSTM. Previously, the stock had a 3.35% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $16.02 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Constellium SE traded for a price of $14.29 per share and a market cap of $2.12Bil. The stock has returned -26.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Constellium SE has a price-earnings ratio of 7.76, a price-book ratio of 3.44, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.52 and a price-sales ratio of 0.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

