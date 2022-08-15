PR Newswire

Starting August 15, over 900 Office Depot and OfficeMax stores will be available to shop on demand through the Uber Eats platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) and Office Depot, a wholly owned subsidiary of The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ: ODP) and leading provider of business services and supplies, products and technology solutions, announced that they are teaming up to bring business, office and school essentials to customers nationwide. Office Depot is the first business solutions and office supply retailer to be available on Uber Eats.

Starting today, just in time for the new school year, over 900 Office Depot and OfficeMax stores across the country will be available to shop through the Uber Eats platform. From ink & toner, to backpacks, binders, and more, consumers will be able to shop for thousands of items and have them delivered right to their door. Uber One members benefit from a $0 Delivery Fee and 5% discount on all Office Depot orders with a $15 minimum purchase.

"We know this is the busiest time of year for many, with back to school and even going back to the office, at Uber, we're always looking for ways to make peoples' lives easier by helping them get whatever they need—whenever they need it—delivered to their doorstep," said Christian Freese, head of New Verticals for Uber Eats in the US & Canada. "Whether it's a printer paper shortage or a school project glue stick emergency, Uber Eats customers can find what they need to handle any business or school supply need with Office Depot on the platform."

"With the start of a new school year and new busy schedules for many, we're excited to team up with Uber Eats to provide students, parents, teachers, small business owners and home office workers with an additional on-demand delivery option to help them get the tools they need, when they need them," said Jamie Columbus, Vice President of eCommerce for Office Depot. "We're proud to offer a wide assortment of business, teaching and learning products on the Uber Eats platform, with significant savings off our best-selling school supplies available through Sept. 10."

This partnership continues Uber's ongoing commitment to retail and grocery delivery. In the U.S. and around the world, Uber is uniquely poised to meet consumers' growing desire to get the things they need from grocery stores and other merchants in an on-demand fashion within hours—if not minutes—rather than days.

Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 15 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

