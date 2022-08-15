Aequim Alternative Investments LP recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

495 Miller Avenue, Suite 301 Mill Valley, CA 94941

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 63 stocks valued at a total of $1.11Bil. The top holdings were PCGU(13.37%), CHKEW(11.76%), and OXY.WS(10.04%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Aequim Alternative Investments LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 528,000-share investment in NYSE:AVTRpA.PFD. Previously, the stock had a 4.4% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $95.19 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Avantor Inc traded for a price of $90.81 per share and a market cap of $0.00Mil. The stock has returned -0.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Avantor Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 30.71, a price-book ratio of 4.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.66 and a price-sales ratio of 2.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 160,000 shares in NAS:AEP, giving the stock a 1.39% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $99.12 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, American Electric Power Co Inc traded for a price of $104 per share and a market cap of $53.26Bil. The stock has returned 19.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, American Electric Power Co Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-book ratio of 2.22, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.94, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.41 and a price-sales ratio of 2.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.06, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 700,000 shares in NYSE:AES, giving the stock a 1.33% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $21.88 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, The AES Corp traded for a price of $24.81 per share and a market cap of $16.57Bil. The stock has returned 2.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The AES Corp has a price-book ratio of 7.69, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 30.08 and a price-sales ratio of 1.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.06, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought 351,700 shares of NYSE:EQT for a total holding of 2,249,500. The trade had a 1.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $41.12.

On 08/15/2022, EQT Corp traded for a price of $43.01 per share and a market cap of $15.96Bil. The stock has returned 142.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, EQT Corp has a price-book ratio of 1.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.73 and a price-sales ratio of 1.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.39, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Aequim Alternative Investments LP reduced their investment in NYSE:BDX by 50,450 shares. The trade had a 1.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $254.

On 08/15/2022, Becton, Dickinson and Co traded for a price of $263.56 per share and a market cap of $75.07Bil. The stock has returned 10.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Becton, Dickinson and Co has a price-earnings ratio of 45.38, a price-book ratio of 2.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.86, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.59 and a price-sales ratio of 3.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.