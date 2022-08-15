MIROVA recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

59 AVENUE PIERRE MENDES-FRANCE PARIS, I0 75013

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 171 stocks valued at a total of $704.00Mil. The top holdings were TMO(24.90%), ECL(13.41%), and RUN(6.82%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MIROVA’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, MIROVA bought 39,125 shares of NYSE:AGCO for a total holding of 42,625. The trade had a 0.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $124.88.

On 08/15/2022, AGCO Corp traded for a price of $111.23 per share and a market cap of $8.41Bil. The stock has returned -17.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AGCO Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.68, a price-book ratio of 2.48, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.63, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.46 and a price-sales ratio of 0.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, MIROVA bought 125,717 shares of NAS:RUN for a total holding of 2,053,868. The trade had a 0.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.12.

On 08/15/2022, Sunrun Inc traded for a price of $36.21 per share and a market cap of $7.78Bil. The stock has returned -21.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sunrun Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.23, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -148.13 and a price-sales ratio of 3.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, MIROVA bought 19,128 shares of NYSE:WM for a total holding of 58,996. The trade had a 0.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.66.

On 08/15/2022, Waste Management Inc traded for a price of $170.77 per share and a market cap of $70.49Bil. The stock has returned 14.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Waste Management Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 33.31, a price-book ratio of 9.80, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.25 and a price-sales ratio of 3.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.11, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, MIROVA bought 167,848 shares of NAS:SHLS for a total holding of 232,171. The trade had a 0.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $14.8.

On 08/15/2022, Shoals Technologies Group Inc traded for a price of $24.69 per share and a market cap of $2.95Bil. The stock has returned -21.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Shoals Technologies Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 359.45, a price-book ratio of 374.86, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 71.70 and a price-sales ratio of 13.16.

During the quarter, MIROVA bought 17,699 shares of NAS:NVDA for a total holding of 73,786. The trade had a 0.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $190.07.

On 08/15/2022, NVIDIA Corp traded for a price of $188.91 per share and a market cap of $473.26Bil. The stock has returned -6.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NVIDIA Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 50.75, a price-book ratio of 18.01, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 41.56 and a price-sales ratio of 16.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.