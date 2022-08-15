D1 Capital Partners L.P. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 24 stocks valued at a total of $4.22Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(15.70%), EXPE(13.83%), and AMZN(10.51%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were D1 Capital Partners L.P.’s top five trades of the quarter.

D1 Capital Partners L.P. reduced their investment in NAS:EXPE by 1,458,006 shares. The trade had a 3.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $142.45.

On 08/15/2022, Expedia Group Inc traded for a price of $113.055 per share and a market cap of $17.52Bil. The stock has returned -25.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Expedia Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 55.32, a price-book ratio of 9.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.05 and a price-sales ratio of 1.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

D1 Capital Partners L.P. reduced their investment in NYSE:HLT by 1,780,614 shares. The trade had a 3.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $138.58.

On 08/15/2022, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc traded for a price of $137 per share and a market cap of $37.70Bil. The stock has returned 11.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 39.84, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.75 and a price-sales ratio of 5.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

D1 Capital Partners L.P. reduced their investment in NAS:TMUS by 2,096,018 shares. The trade had a 3.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $130.44.

On 08/15/2022, T-Mobile US Inc traded for a price of $146.06 per share and a market cap of $183.17Bil. The stock has returned 0.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, T-Mobile US Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 106.62, a price-book ratio of 2.61, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 11.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.29 and a price-sales ratio of 2.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.13, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

D1 Capital Partners L.P. reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 842,851 shares. The trade had a 3.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $271.99.

On 08/15/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $291.61 per share and a market cap of $2,172.71Bil. The stock has returned 0.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 30.22, a price-book ratio of 13.05, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.24 and a price-sales ratio of 11.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 177,900 shares in NAS:TSLA, giving the stock a 2.84% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $822.98 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Tesla Inc traded for a price of $914.81 per share and a market cap of $960.30Bil. The stock has returned 28.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tesla Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 110.77, a price-book ratio of 26.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 66.16 and a price-sales ratio of 15.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

