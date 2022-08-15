Spyglass Capital Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 25 stocks valued at a total of $1.80Bil. The top holdings were APP(6.27%), SPLK(5.94%), and ASND(5.73%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Spyglass Capital Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 2,655,076-share investment in NYSE:TWTR. Previously, the stock had a 3.51% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $42.83 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Twitter Inc traded for a price of $44.1 per share and a market cap of $33.76Bil. The stock has returned -31.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Twitter Inc has a price-book ratio of 5.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 54.90 and a price-sales ratio of 6.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 696,537 shares in NAS:ROKU, giving the stock a 3.18% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $97.34 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Roku Inc traded for a price of $82.75 per share and a market cap of $11.56Bil. The stock has returned -77.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Roku Inc has a price-book ratio of 4.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 211.15 and a price-sales ratio of 3.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.25, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Spyglass Capital Management LLC reduced their investment in NAS:ULTA by 229,349 shares. The trade had a 3.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $397.4.

On 08/15/2022, Ulta Beauty Inc traded for a price of $403.06 per share and a market cap of $20.84Bil. The stock has returned 8.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ulta Beauty Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-book ratio of 11.99, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.04 and a price-sales ratio of 2.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 1,787,786-share investment in NAS:BYND. Previously, the stock had a 2.95% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $32.21 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Beyond Meat Inc traded for a price of $35.88 per share and a market cap of $2.34Bil. The stock has returned -70.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Beyond Meat Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -10.25 and a price-sales ratio of 5.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.25, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru established a new position worth 548,124 shares in NYSE:SPOT, giving the stock a 2.86% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $113.37 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Spotify Technology SA traded for a price of $122.55 per share and a market cap of $23.82Bil. The stock has returned -42.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Spotify Technology SA has a price-book ratio of 9.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 46.29 and a price-sales ratio of 2.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.48, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

