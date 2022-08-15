Atom Investors LP recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 247 stocks valued at a total of $229.00Mil. The top holdings were XLV(7.01%), XBI(6.47%), and IBB(5.91%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Atom Investors LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

Atom Investors LP reduced their investment in ARCA:KRE by 128,059 shares. The trade had a 4.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $62.21.

On 08/15/2022, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF traded for a price of $67.025 per share and a market cap of $3.44Bil. The stock has returned 3.92% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a price-book ratio of 1.30.

Atom Investors LP reduced their investment in NAS:IBB by 37,592 shares. The trade had a 2.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $118.87.

On 08/15/2022, iShares Biotechnology ETF traded for a price of $132.36 per share and a market cap of $8.49Bil. The stock has returned -21.53% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Biotechnology ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a price-book ratio of 4.00.

The guru sold out of their 349,096-share investment in NAS:SUMO. Previously, the stock had a 1.91% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $8.81 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Sumo Logic Inc traded for a price of $8.76 per share and a market cap of $1.04Bil. The stock has returned -55.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sumo Logic Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -6.53 and a price-sales ratio of 3.90.

The guru established a new position worth 208,646 shares in STU:QH9, giving the stock a 1.6% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of €16.84 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Adtran Inc traded for a price of €23.64 per share and a market cap of €1.87Bil. The stock has returned 22.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Adtran Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 1212.10 and a price-sales ratio of 1.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.25, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Atom Investors LP bought 45,276 shares of ARCA:XBI for a total holding of 199,164. The trade had a 1.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.3.

On 08/15/2022, SPDR Biotech ETF traded for a price of $93.33 per share and a market cap of $8.66Bil. The stock has returned -26.04% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Biotech ETF has a price-book ratio of 3.51.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

